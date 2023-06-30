Frugl Group Insiders Enjoying AU$1.5m Appreciation On AU$950k Investment

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 10.0%, resulting in a AU$956k rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of AU$950k worth of stock is now worth AU$2.5m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Frugl Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frugl Group

The insider Tat Woo Bng made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$488k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.004 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.011. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Frugl Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Frugl Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Frugl Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Frugl Group insiders own 56% of the company, worth about AU$5.9m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frugl Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Frugl Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Frugl Group insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Frugl Group. For example - Frugl Group has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Frugl Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here