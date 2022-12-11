Frozen US town left in fear by the murder of four students as they slept

Jamie Johnson
·10 min read
Students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds as two other housemates slept downstairs
Students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds as two other housemates slept downstairs

Once famous for its parties, a cold silence now hangs over the grey three-storey house set into the hill at 1122 King Road.

It is only broken when detectives duck under the yellow police tape that now surrounds it, their black boots crunching on the icy driveway.

Snow has covered the flowers left in tribute to Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20 - the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds as two other housemates slept downstairs.

No screams for help. No sign of forced entry. No known motive. And one month later, still no suspect.

It is the murder mystery gripping America.

Amid a lack of answers, a chill has run through the frozen town of Moscow, Idaho, set in a mountainous and densely wooded corner of northwestern America.

Families are becoming frustrated with the police investigation, online sleuths are searching for answers and students are frightened that the killer will strike again.

“We're doing the best we can to apprehend that individual or individuals, but we want to make sure that people are still remaining vigilant,” Idaho police public information officer Robbie Johnson told The Telegraph.

“There is a murderer - or murderers - out there right now, whether it's in our community or in somebody else's community.”

The victims

Madison, known as Maddie, was a marketing student with a “hearty laugh” and a famous pair of pink cowboy boots.

Kaylee enjoyed going to music concerts with her father. She had been best friends with Madison since they were 11 years old. The two were inseparable through school and university, even working together at a local Greek restaurant. The pair lived on the top floor.

Housemates Dylan Mortensen, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen (on Kaylee's shoulders) Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Bethany Funke - four victims and two survivors of mysterious murders at their home near the Idaho University campus - ENTERPRISE NEWS AND PICTURES
Ethan, from Mount Vernon, Washington, was a triplet - his brother and sister both attending the same university. Last year he helped save the life of one of his fraternity ‘brothers’ who had collapsed.

Xana was his girlfriend. The marketing student from Post Falls, Idaho was “the definition of sunshine” a friend said. As a couple, they were known as “the life of the party”. That night they slept on the middle floor.

Two other young women, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke also lived at the property, with bedrooms on the bottom floor.

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these people every day,” wrote Kaylee, underneath a photo of them all hugging tightly, in what would be her last Instagram post.

As a group, and as individuals, they were the popular kids at their university.

University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin were among four found stabbed to death - AP
Their lives played out in the “hip little city” of Moscow, named by a US magazine as one of the nation’s five best places to live among college towns because of its “art galleries, movie theatres, coffee shops and restaurants.”

The town of 25,000 people is named after another Moscow, in Pennsylvania, christened for the Russian capital by German-Russian settlers in the 1830s.

Like many students, Maddie and Kaylee worked in the bars and restaurants. Professors and their pupils mix at the local farmers market. The college football team draws 16,000 people every week.

The King Road student home, in a prime spot just off campus and overlooking the fraternity houses - was always the place to be. Since August, police had received three noise complaints.

When The Telegraph visited, there was a sofa in the back garden, a barbeque on the porch and a bin still overflowing with cans of alcoholic drinks.

But on Saturday, November 12 all was quiet.

The night of the murders

Maddie and Kaylee went out to drink at a bar on Main Street called the Corner Club. They arrived at around 10pm and stayed until 1:45am, when they went to a food truck and ordered a $10 bowl of carbonara.

They took a ride home shortly after, getting back at 1:56am. The two girls got into bed together and made a series of late night phone calls to Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend until 2:52am.

Ethan and Xana were at a party at Ethan’s Sigma Chi fraternity house, just 600 feet away, between 8pm and 9pm, and didn’t return to King Road at 1:45am. What they did in between remains a major question mark that police are investigating.

Dylan and Bethany - the housemates who survived - had also been out in town and returned home at 1am. Police say they did not wake until the following morning. They have been ruled out as suspects.

At some point between 3am and 6am the killer - or killers - entered the home, most likely through a sliding window or door on the second floor. Using a fixed-blade knife, they stabbed Kaylee, Madison, Ethan and Xana to death.

There were signs of a struggle - police said some of the victims had “defensive wounds” - but no one has yet come forward as having heard anything. There was no sign of sexual assault. The attacker/s then slipped back out into the night, taking the murder weapon with them.

The morning after

When Dylan and Bethan woke up on Sunday, November 13 and found one of their housemates unresponsive - it is not known who - they said they believed they were merely unconscious after their night out.

Instead of ringing the police or an ambulance, they called several friends over for help. It wasn’t until 11:58am that they phoned 911. Audio of that call has not yet been released.

Police tape surrounds the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in Moscow, Idaho - LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS
Around the same time, Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves was wondering why her daughter had not answered her text about going out together for Kristi’s birthday that coming week.

“I look back at the time and that’s when the police were swarming her house,” she recounted emotionally on television.

Her last words to her daughter were about spending the day together. “That sounds great, Kaylee. I'll see you on Tuesday, honey.

The police response

When officers arrived shortly after the 911 call, they quickly realised they were dealing with the first murders the town had seen in seven years.

In the days afterwards, the authorities’ response was confused.

A prosecutor for Latah County said the “attack was intended for a specific person”. Then police said that was a “miscommunication” and they could not rule out a random or opportunistic attack.

Now, they have said it was a targeted killing, but investigators have “not concluded” if the target was “the residence” - for example someone looking for drugs or money - or “its occupants”.

"There seems to be confusion everywhere you look," Kaylee’s father Steven Goncalves has said of the probe. He has now hired his own private investigator to examine the case and a lawyer to push police to release more information.

Grieving students pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus - Idaho Statesman/AP
There is a lot that is still not known - at least not publicly. What order were the students killed in and could that point towards a possible motivation? Where were Xana and Ethan all evening? Which friends were invited over in the morning and what did they do?

Could the Sigma Chi fraternity house, which has said it is cooperating with police, hold some of the answers? Members were reportedly interviewed by police looking for signs of cuts or bruises on their arms. The fraternity did not respond when approached by the Sunday Telegraph for comment.

The only significant bit of new information released by police since the news first broke is that they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra seen in the area at the time of the murders.

Authorities point to the sheer amount of evidence they have to wade through: 113 pieces of physical evidence, 4,000 photographs of the crime scene and nearly 6,000 tips.

A sign for Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students found killed in their residence - LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS
With little CCTV, no murder weapon and no witnesses, DNA will be key.

Experts say police will likely turn to genetic genealogy to help identify a possible culprit/s, mining the trove of data collected by websites designed to explore people’s family trees. This process can take months.

Some 11 local officers, 28 state police officers and 48 FBI agents are working the case, alongside a forensics team.

“People forget that it takes time in a criminal investigation,” Idaho Police’s Mr Johnson said. “Three weeks is not a long time in the grand scheme of things.”

Internet sleuths

In the absence of any official updates or developments, amateur sleuths have taken to the Internet to share their own theories, ranging from an incel killer taking revenge on the college’s popular kids to a possible serial killer linked to a similar attack in Oregon last year.

In the lawless court of public opinion, a number of people have been named as suspects.

Judgements are based on ‘evidence’ including money transfer receipts, posts on shadow Instagram accounts and grainy dashcam footage that have been pored over by thousands of armchair criminologists.

On Reddit, the "idahomurders" thread has 49,000 members and the "MoscowMurders" board has 69,000. On Facebook, a discussion group has 64,000 members and nearly 10,000 posts.

Attendees raise their phones showing digital candles to honour the victims during a vigil at the University of Idaho for four students found dead in their residence - LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS
Subjects of posts include police reports of strange men previously seen wandering around the area and discussion of what body cam footage from a different incident that night really shows.

There is even a poll for people to vote on who they think did it.

The persistent rumours and accusations have prompted police to set up a Q&A page to address theories one by one and rule out suspects.

But the case has continued to make headlines across the country. Four weeks on, television crews still stand guard outside the house, broadcasting the latest snippets of information to the entire nation. The case has all the hallmarks of a classic small-town horror film. There is already a podcast series.

A community in fear

But for the residents of Moscow, the reality is much grimmer.

“We live in a very safe community with little to no violent crime. This was absolutely breathtaking,” said Torrey Lawrence, the University of Idaho’s provost.

Campus security patrols have been expanded “significantly,” Mr Lawrence said, and safe travel schemes have been expanded.

Still, university officials have estimated that as many as 40 per cent of the 11,000-strong student population have not returned to campus since the murders.

A memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and signs for the four students found dead - LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS
Those who have remained have stopped going out as much, or else are arming themselves for a fight.

Abigail Spencer, news editor of Argonaut, the University’s student newspaper, said: ““I’m in a sorority and we are getting a new security system in our house. A lot of students don’t feel as safe as they used to.”

One young female, who is also a member of a sorority, said she had bought pepper spray. A local martial arts instructor has said he received “hundreds” of emails about self defence classes.

Everyone, especially the families of the victims, wants the mystery to be solved.

“Turn yourself in,” Kristi Goncalves pleaded in a television appeal to the culprit/s. “Stop all this. Let us mourn our children. We can't with this person out there. Just end it. The guilt has got to be overwhelming. Stop hiding.”

