Frozen strawberries sold nationwide are being recalled due to a Hepatitis A outbreak

Several brands of frozen organic strawberries sold nationwide at Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and other retailers have been recalled due to an outbreak of hepatitis A.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, recalled frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and a frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s, the company announced March 16.

On the same day, California Splendor of San Diego recalled certain lots of 4-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers over hepatitis A concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued alerts on both frozen strawberry recalls.

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection that is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis A can be spread eating contaminated food or drink and also by via close personal contact with an infected person.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can range from a mild illness that can last a few weeks to a more serious case that can stretch up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice. Signs can include dark urine and pale stool. Most people with hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness, the CDC said.

Illnesses from hepatitis A exposure can occur 15 to 50 days after exposure, according to the FDA.

If you have these symptoms and think you’ve been exposed, contact your doctor.

Scenic Fruit recall

Here’s what to look for on the Scenic Fruit frozen strawberries recall that includes the frozen tropical fruit blend sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide. Hepatitis A has not been detected in the products but are in the recall out of an abundance of caution, the FDA noted.

Organic frozen strawberries brands include:

Simply Nature frozen strawberries are a part of a nationwide recall of the fruits and other brands due to hepatitis A outbreak on March 16, 2023.

▪ Simply Nature, 24-ounce package. Lot number 4099100256222. Best by date of June 14, 2024. Sold in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

▪ Vital Choice, 16-ounce package. Lot number 834297005024. Best by date of May 20, 2024. Sold in Washington.

▪ Kirkland Signature, 4 pound package. Lot number 966619140404. Best by date of Oct. 8, 2024. Sold in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

▪ Made With, 10-ounce package. Lot number 814343021390. Best by date of Nov. 20, 2024. Sold in Illinois, Maryland.

▪ PCC Community Markets, 32-ounce package. Lot number 22827109469. Best by date of Oct. 29, 2024. Sold in Washington.

▪ Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries and Mango, 16-ounce packages. Lot number 00511919. Best by dates of April 25, 2024; May 12, 2024; May 23, 2024; May 30, 2024 and June 7, 2024. Sold nationwide.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend is a part of a nationwide recall of frozen strawberries from this and other brands due to hepatitis A outbreak on March 16, 2023.

What to do. If you have these frozen fruit products in your freezer stop using them and return to the store you bought them from for a refund. Scenic Fruit has ceased production and distribution and is investigating the cause. Consumers with questions can contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

How many people are sick. As of March 13, the CDC reported five outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A in Washington. Two people have been hospitalized. No reported deaths to date. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Nov. 24 to Dec. 27, 2022.

California Splendor recall

California Splendor recall includes several lots of four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers.

What to look for. Lots include 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59. Also 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58. Also 142212-22, 142232-24 and 142842-55.

California Splendor recall on March 16, 2023, includes several lots of four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers.

California Splendor stopped production and distribution and is investigating, according to the FDA.

If you have these Kirkland bags stop using them and return to the Costco stores you bought them from.

Consumers with questions can email the company at consumerinformation@calsplendor.com.