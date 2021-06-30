Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

A potential salmonella contamination is affecting frozen shrimp products nationwide. Six people have been reported ill in connection with the recall, so be sure to check your freezer for any products listed within the recall.

Avanti Frozen Foods issued the recall; the company sells products that are packaged with different brand names and distributed to major grocery chains like Whole Foods and Meijer. The products in question are frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp, and some include cocktail sauce in the package.

The official recall announcement is available on the Food & Drug Administration website and includes an in depth list of the brand names, container descriptions, codes, and expiration dates. Some of the brands you may recognize are Chicken of the Sea, Honest Catch, and Meijer, among others. The frozen shrimp products were sent to grocery stores and retailers nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

If you have frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp in your possession that does not fit the descriptions listed, you're in the clear. For those who have a listed product in their freezer, dispose of it immediately and do not consume any part of it. You can also return these products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella contamination can lead to infection if ingested. Common symptoms are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Children, elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk for the adverse affects of salmonella.



