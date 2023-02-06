Frozen pipes cause school closures in N.B. after record-breaking frigid weekend

The Maritimes saw extreme cold temperatures, with wind chill values ranging from -33 to -47 on Friday and Saturday. (Graham Thompson/CBC - image credit)

At least four schools are closed and one is closing early Monday after record-setting freezing temperatures burst pipes all over New Brunswick.

Saint John High School and River Valley Middle School are also closed Monday because of water issues, Anglophone South School District said.

At Anglophone North School District, the Lord Beaverbrook Elementary School was closed Monday for the same reason. At Anglophone East, Riverview Middle School is closed.

In the Fredericton area, Hanwell Park Academy will be dismissing K-2 students at 12:30 p.m. and Grade 3 to 8 students at 1:15 p.m.

Over Friday night and Saturday, wind chill values ranged from -33 to -45.

The extreme cold caused more than 29,000 N.B. Power customers lost power.

By Monday, about 90 customers were without power.

From Friday night to Sunday morning, the Canadian Red Cross said it helped more than 60 people who had been displaced from 12 incidents across the Maritime provinces.

People had to leave their homes because of fires, burst pipes, flooding and resulting safety issues that come with extreme cold weather, the Red Cross said.