'Frozen': Disney launches new Olaf series voiced and animated from home

Tom ButlerSenior Editor
Yahoo Movies UK
At home with Olaf. (Disney)
At home with Olaf. (Disney)

Disney has started a brand new animated miniseries featuring Olaf, the talking snowman from the Frozen franchise.

Voiced - from his home - by Josh Gad and animated by Disney Animation’s Hyrum Osmond - from his home - At Home With Olaf is a free, digital-only series, that can be watched online on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter (below).

The first video shows Olaf playing with snowballs, and it features one of the little walking snowballs, first introduced to the series in short film Frozen Fever.

Gad shared a bit more information about the project via his own personal Twitter account.

He explains that Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Office of Walt Disney Animation Studios and co-director of both Frozen films, and Osmond had asked him to record some dialogue and sounds as Olaf from home for the series.

He also shared a snap of himself recording the audio with the caption “guys, I’m now a sound engineer too”. The series was presumably then animated by Osmond from his own home.

The news comes just days after Gad tweeted that his inbox had been flooded with requests from fans asking Disney to release new Olaf shorts.

Read more: Frozen 2 scores huge home release

A tweet he shared on 31 March showed a follower asking him to “develop a short series where Olaf recaps Disney classics” like his character does in Frozen II when Olaf retells the story of the first film in his own inimitable style.

Hyrum Osmond was Supervising Animator of Olaf on 2013’s Frozen, and Head of Animation on Disney’s animated musical Moana.

Gad’s next film, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Artemis Fowl, has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was due in cinemas this coming May, but instead will go straight to Disney+.

In the fantasy foil, he plays Mulch Diggums, a soil-eating, master burglar dwarf.

