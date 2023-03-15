Frozen dessert bars recalled from Walmart stores in 28 states over listeria concerns

A possible listeria issue caused Clio Snacks to recall 581 cases of Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yoguart Parfait Bars from Walmart stores across 28 states.

“This potential limited exposure was found at a third-party manufacturer’s facility where parfait bars are produced,” Clio Snacks’ FDA-posted recall notice said. “The third-party manufacturer does not manufacture any other Clio products.”

Clio Snacks notice said its standard internal testing found that the strawberry parfait bars might be infected with listeria. Production and distribution of the product have stopped.

READ MORE: A wood chipper that might spit metal shrapnel has been recalled

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children under 5 are the most vulnerable to listeria’s worse effects. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

This concerns only parfait bars sold at Walmart in single bar boxes with UPC Code 854021008152, lot No. 048C2023 and a 4/30/2023 expiration date.

The bars went to Walmarts in California, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. For the exact Walmart stores involved, consult this 19-page PDF posted by the retail giant.

If you have the bars, return them to Walmart for a full refund or toss them in the garbage. But, definitely don’t eat them.

Those with questions should call Clio Snacks at 908-505-2546, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.