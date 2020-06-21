You Can Get Frozen Cookie Dough From the Costco Bakery and Baking Has Never Been Cheaper

Photo credit: Getty Images/TikTok/travelingmunchkin

From House Beautiful

Although some of our favorite restaurants have been sharing their secret recipes for us to try at home, we have news that is so much better (and so much less work!) than that. Apparently, you can buy pre-made dough for Costco's baked goods that you can freeze at home until you want to make them yourself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The life-changing news was confirmed by Kids Activities Blog. One mom found out that you can go to the bakery section of your local Costco and ask for uncooked boxes of their pastries, cookies, croissants, and other baked goods and they'll give it to you no problem.

Costco's cookie dough comes in individual balls already, so you don't even have to worry about dividing it up. It's really as simple as taking the balls out of the freezer and putting them on a prepared baking sheet for the oven. For $23, you can get 120 cookies.

The blog says that some cookie varieties, such as ones with macadamia nuts, are a little pricier. A TikTok user also confirmed that 120 macadamia nut cookies come out to be about $39.

This is huge because Costco has an amazing bakery section, but instead of paying for a full box of cookies or croissants that may go stale if you don't finish them in time, you can choose exactly how many cookies you want to cook at any given moment with the dough. And if you're bringing food to a gathering of any sort, you wouldn't necessarily be lying if you said they were homemade.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like