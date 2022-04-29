These frozen chicken products from Trader Joe’s should be thrown out, officials say

Two different frozen chicken products from Trader Joe’s should be thrown out, officials said.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Thursday, April 28, for two ready-to-eat chicken products from Trader Joe’s. The products were shipped to stores in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice with best by dates of April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023, should be thrown away, officials said.

Additionally, Trader Joe’s Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas with a best by date of April 14, 2023, should also be ditched.

Consumers can also return the products to the store where they were purchased.

Officials said the products didn’t receive an import reinspection. They are no longer available for purchase at Trader Joe’s.

“There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” officials said in the public health alert. “Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.”

