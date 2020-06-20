‘Frozen 2’-themed dishware is now here for the Disney-obsessed

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re a die-hard Disney fan who loves the classic films, new movies and theme parks, too, it’s safe to say you also enjoy flaunting your obsession with Disney-themed apparel and home decor.

One of our new favorite Disney hone decor finds is dinnerware from Toynk Toys. The company recently released a second version of its Disney princess dinnerware that went viral last year, and now it’s selling a “Frozen 2” set, too. If you or your kiddos can’t get enough of Elsa and Anna, now is your chance to have “Frozen”-approved dinner party.

Credit: Toynk Toys

This new set is complete with the ambiance of Arendelle and an elegant depiction of Elsa, Anna and, of course, Olaf.

While you’re belting out the songs from both movies, sit down and enjoy a meal fit for royalty thanks to this 16-piece set, which includes four complete place settings. You’ll receive four 10.75-inch dinner plates, four 7-inch desert plates, four 16-ounce bowls and four 12-ounce mugs.

Credit: Toynk Toys

Because the ceramic dinnerware is embellished with metallic finishing, you can’t use the pieces in the microwave, and it’s best to hand-wash when cleaning. But that’s a small price to pay for these beauties.

If you can’t get enough “Frozen” in your life, there are also “Frozen” Funko Pops and other collectibles to help bring the Disney magic into your own home. Plus, you can also show your magical world love with Disney face masks for the whole family.

