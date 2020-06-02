‘Frozen 2’ To Launch Two Weeks Early On Disney+ In UK & Ireland

Click here to read the full article.

Frozen 2 will be available two weeks ahead of schedule on Friday 3 July on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The second highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2 follows Elsa and her group of friends as they embark on a journey beyond their kingdom of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers.

More from Deadline

From directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Disney+ Original documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday 26 June.

Disney+ hosts content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.