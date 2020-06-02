'Frozen 2' coming to Disney+ earlier than planned

Anna and Olaf venture far from Arendelle in a dangerous but remarkable journey in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 (©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.)

Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ on Friday, 3 July. That’s two weeks earlier than initially planned.

The hit animated sequel was originally due to land on Disney’s streaming service on 17 July, but that has now been brought forward.

It will join on the platform the original 2013 film, two Frozen shorts - Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen Fever - new documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (launching 26 June), and animated mini-series LEGO Disney Frozen – Northern Lights.

Released in November 2019, Frozen 2 picked up the story of royal siblings Elsa and Anna and their friends Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they go on a journey into the unknown to save Arendelle.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle in search of answers. (2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.)

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck with songs from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, it grossed $1.45 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing animated film ever behind 2019’s The Lion King remake.

It was released on VOD on 16 March and on DVD and Blu-ray on 30 March, and from July it will be available to stream on Disney+.

Its release on the streaming service was fast-tracked in North America at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been available on the platform over there since mid-March.