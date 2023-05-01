Frownies Leads the Skincare Industry as an Environmentally-Conscious Beauty Brand

Frownies, home of the Original Wrinkle Patch, focuses on biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable skincare products.

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / While the beauty industry is known to be a major contributor to the planet's pollution problem, Frownies, an eco-friendly beauty brand, has taken steps to minimize its impact on the environment by using recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable products.





Environmentally-Conscious Beauty Brand Frownies





Here are the primary ways that Frownies is one of the leading environmentally-conscious beauty brands:

Frownies Facial Patches are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable.

Frownies Facial Patches are made from weighted, unbleached kraft paper with a water-activated adhesive making the patches recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. This means that the patches can break down naturally over time, rather than contributing to the buildup of waste in landfills.

Many of Frownies' other products are also reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable.

There is little to no waste when using Frownies Under Eye Gels. Frownies Under Eye Gels are unique compared to other eye gels on the market as they are reusable. The eye gel will appear to shrink as it is absorbed directly into the skin over three to five applications. Because they are made from cactus collagen and aloe vera, any remnants of the eye gels are biodegradable and compostable.

Frownies newest product, the Apple Serum, is packaged in single-dose ampoules to maintain potency without added preservatives. The ampoule packaging is made from biodegradable plant-based packaging, making it environmentally friendly by limiting excessive waste.

Frownies' skincare is all-natural, non-GMO, and organic whenever possible.

Frownies formulations are primarily based on natural ingredients derived from sustainable, renewable sources. Frownies also uses natural, plant-based ingredients in their products, which are less harmful to the environment than synthetic chemicals.

Free from synthetic dyes and fragrances, Frownies skincare carries the scents of pure, cold-pressed therapeutic-grade essential oils. These natural sources are better for the environment.

Story continues

Frownies limit waste through small-batch, in-house production.

Frownies products are made to order. Frownies is proud to hand-make all their formulas in small batches in their warehouse in Ohio.

Frownies products are vegan and never tested on animals.

Due to its commitment to sustainability, Frownies skincare is better for you and better for the environment.

ABOUT FROWNIES

Frownies, home of the Original Wrinkle Patch, is proud to be a fifth-generation, female-founded small business for over 130 years. Frownies, once called "Hollywood's Best Kept Secret," has gone viral as the #1 natural alternative to Botox® with over 255 Million views on TikTok.

Shop for Frownies Facial Patches and the rest of the Frownies natural skincare line here. Follow the Frownies on Instagram for tips on how to apply the Facial Patches.

Contact Information:

Kat Wright

CEO

kwright@frownies.com

1-800-648-6891

Helen Morrison

Director of Brand Strategy

helen@frownies.com

937-477-7586

SOURCE: Frownies

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752104/Frownies-Leads-the-Skincare-Industry-as-an-Environmentally-Conscious-Beauty-Brand



