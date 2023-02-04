'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England

Plummeting temperatures across New England this weekend left Mainers shivering ― and the ground shaking.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Caribou, Maine ― the most northeastern city in the United States ― said Friday on Twitter that it had been receiving reports of people in the state hearing and feeling “quakes.”

The NWS explained that people were feeling “frostquakes,” also known as cryoseisms.

“These are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when its very cold,” the office wrote, noting that, like earthquakes, cryoseisms “generate tremors” and “thundering sensations.”

Frostquakes typically occur when there is a rapid drop in temperature, according to NBC News.

A surge of arctic air had brought brutally cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds to the region on Friday and Saturday. The northern town of Frenchville, Maine, had a confirmed wind chill of -60 degrees Fahrenheit, News Center Maine reported. Meanwhile, Portland experienced a windchill of -45 degrees in the southern part of the state.

Besides frostquakes, the region has seen plenty of other striking cold-weather phenomena over the past two days. Trees have split from the water inside them, rapidly expanding. Sea smoke ― a fog that occurs in frigid air ― has swirled around harbors in Massachusetts, Maine and Nova Scotia.

Arctic sea smoke rises from the the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger ferry passes Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of South Portland, Maine.
Arctic sea smoke rises from the the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger ferry passes Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of South Portland, Maine.

Arctic sea smoke rises from the the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger ferry passes Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of South Portland, Maine.

And throughout the Northeast, people have spotted steam devils — whirlwinds that can occur over water when the air temperature drops and the water temperature is still comparatively warm.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says

    Here are the advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

  • What happened to California’s drought status this week? Interactive map shows latest

    Rain is forecast to fall across the Sacramento Valley this weekend. Plus, heavy mountain snow could affect mountain travel.

  • Dangerously cold air, snow squalls cover Ontario through Saturday

    Temperatures will fall to dangerously cold levels over the next couple of days as a brief but mighty blast of Arctic air descends on the eastern half of the country.

  • Is the Myrtle Beach area getting snow? It’s going to be a very cold weekend

    An arctic front pushing through the Grand Strand brings a small chance of snow along with temperatures that could drop well below freezing.

  • Threat for -50 wind chills across Quebec into Saturday, ski resorts close

    Coldest temperatures in nearly 20 years hit Quebec to start this weekend

  • Chatham-Kent to consider changing chicken bylaw

    Charlotte Bordenuk has kept chickens on her rural property just outside of Chatham, Ont., for over a decade. Under the municipality's bylaw, her chickens are legal — part of her property is zoned as agricultural land, which means she can keep chickens, pheasants, quail and other animals. But Bordenuk says she was recently issued $240 fine because a neighbour from down the street spotted some of her chickens wandering onto the church property next door. Despite the chickens living on her property

  • Extremely cold morning ahead for Ontario before warmup arrives

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • NYC Natural Gas Soars to Highest Since 2003 Amid Bitter Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices skyrocketed in New York and Boston as bitter cold descends, boosting demand for the furnace fuel.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He Did

  • Weather: Cold alert issued for England as experts offer advice on how to stay well during low temperatures

    A cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England - as people are urged to keep warm and check up on those more vulnerable to the chilly conditions. The warning is from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Tuesday, and all regions are set to have cold nights and overnight frosts. Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office are encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Northern Labrador warned to prepare for 'powerful and dangerous blizzard'

    A major winter storm is barrelling toward Northern Labrador, and the provincial government is warning people there to be prepared. CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler describes it as "a powerful and dangerous blizzard." "This is not a storm to take lightly," she said Friday afternoon. "It's a good idea to be prepared for extended power outages and get an emergency kit ready." Environment Canada has put a large part of Labrador's north coast under a blizzard warning for Friday evening through Sat

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Streets in New Brunswick Piled High With Snow as 'Bitterly Cold Conditions' Forecasted

    Authorities said an arctic airmass combined with strong northwest winds would impact New Brunswick, Canada, on Friday, February 3.Environment Canada warned residents of “bitterly cold conditions” and urged them to watch for frostbite and symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and numbness and color change in fingers and toes.Footage captured by MyNewBrunswick.ca shows empty streets and mounds of snow in a Fredericton neighborhood on February 3. Credit: MyNewBrunswick.ca via Storyful

  • Arctic blast grips U.S. Northeast, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures

    WORCESTER, Mass. (Reuters) -A powerful arctic blast swept into the U.S. Northeast on Friday, pushing temperatures to perilously low levels across the region, including New Hampshire's Mount Washington, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-79 Celsius), forecasters said. Wind-child warnings were posted for most of New York state and all six New England states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine - a region home to some 16 million people.

  • You don't need an electric vehicle with a long range — buy one you can afford instead

    Prospective EV-buyers shouldn't lean on range to decide on going electric. They should dive into other variables, like ease of charging and cost.

  • The 289-Foot ‘Invisible’ Concept Could Become the World’s First 3-D-Printed Superyacht

    The next-gen technology promises to make the construction process faster, easier and greener.

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies

    The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from the threat of extinction in the regions surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.