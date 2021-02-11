From Frosted Lips to Obvious Liner, Here Are the '90s Lip Trends Making a Comeback

'90s lip trends makeup lipstick lip gloss

Getty Images

We love a good throwback moment, which is why we love all our chokers and crop-tops. Of course, a nostalgic '90s look is incomplete without some serious retro beauty looks, too. Aside from adorable butterfly clips, baby blue eyeshadow, and French manicures, '90s lip trends are a major way to channel the iconic decade.

And no, we aren't talking about Lip Smackers or those Kissing Koolers balms (remember those?) you probably had stashed in your backpack, we're referring to the makeup looks worn by your favorite celebrities in the '90s such as Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, and Cindy Crawford—brown lipstick, super glossy lips, obvious lip liner, and the likes. Here are the '90s lip trends making a comeback and the best products you can use to try them out yourself.

1. Lip liner

Lip liner is one '90s beauty staple that everyone from our BFFs to our favorite celebrities is still loving today. Be sure to select a slightly darker shade of liner to get that perfectly plump look.

hellogiggles - $22 Available at Sephora

2. Glittery lips

A nod to the '90s grunge trend, get this high-fashion look by layering a glittery gloss over your favorite lipstick. Then, take your phone, turn on the KiraKira app, and watch your lips pop with that sparkle effect.

hellogiggles - $12 Available at Glossier

3. Gunmetal lips

The '90s gunmetal look was more silver-toned than it is today, as now the metallic grays tend to have blue undertones for a cooler effect (pun intended). ,

hellogiggles - $19 Available at Ulta

4. Frosted lips

Eyeshadow wasn't the only makeup getting that frosted effect—lips got them, too. To channel the club-scene trend, look for a lip gloss that boasts a majorly metallic effect. Layer it over over your lipstick to get a unique shade or wear it alone.

hellogiggles - $20 Available at Too Faced

5. Brown lipstick

Every major celebrity loved wearing sultry brown lipstick back in the day, so we love to see it making a comeback. Combine your earthy-toned lips with a smoky eye for a seriously sexy look.

Story continues

hellogiggles - $9 Available at Sephora

6. Black lipstick

Go big or go home, that's how the saying goes and the message applies to our makeup, too. Black lipstick was huge in the underground party scene and it's making a big, bold return now.

hellogiggles - $20 Available at Sephora

7. Brick-red lipstick

Red lipstick has always been a makeup staple, and in the '90s, a rich brick-red was all the rage. Look for reds with slight brown undertones to find the perfect shade for you.

hellogiggles - $9.99 Available at Ulta

8. Nude lips

We know that nude isn't one-size-fits-all, and while the '90s were all about the makeup trend, nowadays we have better options for people of all skin tones. This Natasha Denona lipstick, for example, comes in 21 universally flattering nudes, so everyone can find a nude that suits them.

hellogiggles - $25 Available at Sephora

9. Berry-toned lips

If brown or black lipsticks aren't your thing, try wearing deep berry lip balm, instead. It's another way to bring the '90s into your makeup routine while also staying within your comfort zone.

hellogiggles Available at Amazon

10. Barely-there lip tints

Everyone in the '90s that chose a no-makeup-makeup look opted for using subtle tints to bring a flush of color to their faces. That trick still stands today, and with new and improved formulas you can now use them on your lips, cheeks, lids, and pretty much wherever else you desire.

hellogiggles - $18 Available at Benefit Cosmetics

11. Matte lips

Matte lipsticks have been trending for a few years, but the trend was born in the '90s. We don't see it going away anytime soon, so stack up on our all-time favorite liquid lipstick—it lasts all day and comes in 45 highly pigmented shades.

hellogiggles Available at Amazon

12. Obvious lip liner

If dramatic lip looks are your thing, take a page from the '90s, and line your lips with a lip liner that contrasts the rest of your lips. Top it off with your favorite gloss for an even bigger '90s effect.

hellogiggles - $19 Available at Sephora

13. Glossy lips

Glossy, shiny lips are another '90s throwback trend that doesn't seem to go out of style. Look for products that will give you that ultra-wet and glossy look.

hellogiggles Available at Amazon