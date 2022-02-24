Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as urban exodus, China's technology crackdown, decentralized autonomous organization, and geopolitical instability

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- 2022 will mark the year of adaptation. Yet again, businesses worldwide will be challenged to develop and maintain resilience and continuity, despite major disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical chaos. The new year will also bring about new challenges, with the need to retain, upskill and reskill an increasingly changing workforce. The concept of a 9-to-5 workweek will be contested. However, a rapidly expanding virtual universe and demand for a circular economy hold new promises and expectations.

Frost & Sullivan’s Top 10 Trends for 2022: Metaverse and Cashless Economies to Drive Growth in Uncertain Times

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Transformational Trends for 2022: Identifying New Opportunities for Growth Amid Uncertainties.

"As industries adapt themselves to these uncertain times, it is imperative for companies to secure the IT/OT infrastructure and strengthen supply chains to ensure business resiliency, build a clear strategy for digital upskilling and reskilling of the workforce, and adopt a sustainability leadership and innovation mindset," noted Vinay Venkatesan, TechVision Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "By embracing these pivotal positions, companies can capitalize on opportunities and drive growth."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

The great reshuffle: Pursuit for purpose Metaverse under construction Geopolitical instability Ensuring business continuity China's technology crackdown Talent wars escalate Rise of decentralized autonomous organization Emergence of regenerative commerce Cashless economies become real Urban exodus accelerates

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

