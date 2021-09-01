Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Epsilon for Its Feature-Rich, On-Demand Network-as-a-Service Platform, Infiny

<p>Epsilon's white labelling capability helps channel partners create additional revenue streams while enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation</p>

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global data center connectivity solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Epsilon Telecommunications with the 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for addressing evolving customer needs with Infiny, its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform. Infiny brings networking into the cloud era with its suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services that bridge the gap between global data centers, cloud providers, and Internet exchanges with the click of a button.

Epsilon

Users gain on-demand network services and private global connectivity that serves global demand with key services including: Cloud Connect, Data Centre Interconnect, Remote Peering, and Global Inbound Numbers. Epsilon has combined its best features with Infiny to create a platform that has global connectivity, a growing partner ecosystem, and seamless orchestration with a functional-rich user experience.

"Epsilon empowers data center service providers to monetize connectivity and create new revenue streams. It has built a comprehensive, unique partner program that allows its channel partners to white label Infiny and resell Epsilon's services, including data center interconnection, cloud connection, remote peering, and voice services," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Research Director. "This ultimately enables the channel partners to help customers adapt to technology evolution and stay at the forefront of innovation."

The company offers distinctive features and functionalities such as powerful automation and application programming interfaces (APIs) that facilitate simple, agile, and cost-effective network management. This, complemented by friction-free interconnection, removes the complexities associated with managing multiple vendors. Customers can access all the tools they need to manage local, regional, and global connectivity and communications seamlessly from a single provider via a web-based portal. Epsilon's ability to continually adapt Infiny expands its application scope to cover Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, or any other application, as well as offering end-to-end services including the delivery of challenging last-mile access.

Story continues

"One of the key aspects of Epsilon's success is its best practices that enhance customer value. Its focus on all aspects of service delivery, including last-mile circuits, creates operational excellence and helps it deliver services swiftly and accurately," noted Gnanajothi. "Its technological sophistication, along with high flexibility and scalability, is expected to drive its future growth in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.2426

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Epsilon Telecommunications

Epsilon is a global connectivity provider that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world and in the cloud. Its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click of a button.

Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to world's leading data centers, clouds, and Internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone that connects over 250 PoPs, with extensive presence across the Asia-Pacific including Mainland China.

Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia.

www.epsilontel.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-epsilon-for-its-feature-rich-on-demand-network-as-a-service-platform-infiny-301366802.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c6035.html