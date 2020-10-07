Northern Vertex Reports Record Production of 14,673 Gold Equivalent Ounces and Revenue of $27 Million in Fiscal Q1

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce record production of 14,673 gold equivalent ounces and record revenues of $27 million for the quarter ended September 30 from the Company's 100% owned Moss Gold Mine in NW Arizona. All figures are US dollars unless otherwise noted and gold equivalent production is calculated at realized gold and silver prices for the quarter of $1,887 and $25.32 respectively (74.5:1).

Highlights for the quarter ending September 30th:

Record revenue of $27 million

Record gold equivalent production of 14,673 ounces

Record gold production 13,083 ounces

Record one day gold production of 195 ounces

Record one day silver production of 1,500 ounces

Record of tons crushed for the month of 271,837 tons

$12.1 million cash on hand at September 30, 2020

Ken Berry, President and CEO commented, "I am delighted to share this quarter's record production results with our shareholders. In a strong gold market, we have delivered our sixth consecutive monthly gold production record and increased quarterly production to 14,673 gold equivalent ounces, an increase of approximately 29% over the previous quarter ended June 30, 2020. While driving production up, our team has been driving costs down in three notable ways: (1) bringing our intermediate leach solution system online that drives down AISC metrics as more gold is recovered on a consistent basis; (2) replacing our diesel generators with grid power which reduces our kWh power costs by approximately 74%; and (3) bringing in a new mining contractor to capture inherent cost savings in the pit."

Mr. Berry continued, "With production up, costs down and our federal permit in hand, our focus now is to unlock the long-term value of the Moss Mine. To do this, we are delivering on two key projects. We are: (1) executing an aggressive 60,000 foot exploration campaign that is expected to both unlock the high-grade Ruth Vein and add significant ounces that can be exploited from our current mining operations; and (2) running a 45,000 ton bulk sample to assess the opportunity to dramatically expand throughput and drive down operating costs by transitioning from 1/4" crush to 3/8" crush. We will continue to update shareholders on both of these value-surfacing drivers in the near future."

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2020:







Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Ore mined tonnes

706,629 452,418 Grade g/t

0.69 0.67 Tonnes stacked per day (average) tpd

7,432 4,922 Contained gold ounces stacked Oz

15,194 9,738 Gold ounces sold Oz

12,824 9,112 Silver ounces sold Oz

112,136 73,495 Gold equivalent ounces sold* Oz

14,319 10,092 *Note: Gold equivalent ratio of 75:1.

Exploration and Resource Expansion Program Results Pending

Drilling at Moss continues with the completion of 52 holes to-date, totaling 17,500 feet of a planned 60,000-foot program. The goal of the program is to: 1) identify high-grade ounces near the current pit, 2) expand the resource on strike from the Moss pit, and 3) make new discoveries that feed our hub and spoke model. The 2020 infill and exploration drill program has two rigs deployed on site, with drill results pending.

Transitioning to Larger Crush Size Facilitates Project Scalability

Metallurgical test work has been underway for 260 days in columns and since July 1, 2020 on a 45,000 ton bulk sample which is expected to be complete by October 31st. Following analysis of test work a decision will be made to switch to 3/8" or stay at the1/4" crush size. Positive test work will result in transitioning to a larger crush size and enabling our crushers have up to 30% more throughput which results in significant cost savings and scalability.

Powerline Complete

Construction of the 6.9-mile electrical grid powerline system was completed during the quarter and the Moss Mine is now linked to the Mohave Electric power grid. Northern Vertex will now enjoy a reduction of electrical costs from $0.31 per kwh to a grid system cost of $0.08 per kwh; operational and maintenance savings of $15 to $20 million over the life of mine to reflect a reduction in AISC of ~$50 per gold ounce; and significant environmental benefits.

