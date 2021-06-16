Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognizes Disruptive Companies with Prestigious Industry Awards

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented to companies that inspire growth in their industries. We recognize those who are paving the way for new areas of growth in industries, society, and the world at large. They are the game changers," said Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation, forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ten awards are segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Award Title and Category Recipient Regional Title 2021 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award edotco Group Sdn Bhd 2021 Asia-Pacific Functional Service Provider Pharmaceutical Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Labcorp Drug Development 2021 Asia-Pacific SIEM Customer Value Leadership Award LogRhythm Country Title 2021 Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year Award Ditrolic Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd 2021 Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award GFM Services Berhad 2021 Malaysia Smart Hospital Company of the Year Award Sunway Medical Centre 2021 Malaysia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award U Mobile Sdn Bhd 2021 Thailand Integrated Warehouse Developer Company of the Year Award Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2021 Thailand Property Development Competitive Strategy & Innovation Leadership Award Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited 2021 Thailand Data Center Services Company of the Year Award True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

