Froome, fixtures and fun with Fury - Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer

Welcome to The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in Sport.

Chris Froome is in intensive care following a high-speed crash during training. The four-time Tour de France winner has had 8 hours of surgery since the incident.

The Premier League fixtures were announced today and Liverpool vs Norwich will kick-off the 2019/20 season on Friday August 9.

13-year-old Leighton Bennett has shocked darts fans beating 16-time world champion Phil Taylor.

The US Open gets underway Thursday and Brooks Koepka is aiming to become the second man to win the tournament three years running.

Tyson Fury has been having some fun with Tom Schwarz ahead of their heavyweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.

