Froome crashes ahead of Giro d'Italia start

(Reuters) - Britain's Chris Froome crashed on a recon ride ahead of the opening day's time trial at the Giro d'Italia in Jerusalem on Friday.

The Team Sky rider, who was taking a look at the course, suffered bruises to the right side of his body, including a cut to the knee, but picked himself up immediately and was later examined by team doctors.

Four-times Tour de France winner Froome, who has not ridden in the Giro since 2010, is attempting to win the grueling road race for the first time.

The 32-year-old is aiming to become the first rider to complete the Giro/Tour double since Italian Marco Pantani achieved the feat in 1998.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)