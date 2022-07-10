Tory leadership race: Penny Mordaunt launches bid

Mason Boycott-Owen
·12 min read

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Prime Minister and Tory leader.

The trade minister's pitch deliberately sought to distance herself from the personality-driven leadership of Boris Johnson, including by not appearing in, or voicing her own campaign video.

"Our leadership has to change," she tweeted.

"It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship."

In a video released on social media featuring stirring music and spitfires to evoke patriotic feelings of Britain, a voiceover said that Tory members should choose their next leader "not because you agree with everything they say [...] but because you trust their motives".

Her bid was also backed by George Freeman, a former minister.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:01 PM

Michael Fabricant backs Penny Mordaunt

The Lichfield MP said: "I have known Penny since when she first became an MP 12 years ago and as the Government Pairing Whip - who organises who can take time off from voting and when - I was able to help her with her Royal Navy commission.

"She is feisty, full of fun and, like me, while socially liberal, a staunch supporter of Brexit who firmly believes in the sovereignty and independence of the United Kingdom

11:55 AM

Tory peer compares cabinet minister to Bolsonaro

Zac Goldsmith has said that Mark Spencer, the Leader of the House of Commons, would be "grim news" for nature if he were to be appointed environment secretary.

He compared him to the right-wing President of Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, whose environmental policies were described as a "a catastrophe" for the environment.

Ed Malnick, our Sunday Political Editor, has a full explanation on how the Tory leadership race is shaping up to be the bloodiest ever.

11:49 AM

Cabinet minister backs Liz Truss

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she would back Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the next Tory leader.

In a tweet, she said: "We need a leader who can unite the Red and Blue Wall, has a clear vision for the country and economy, and has the skills and experience to get the tough decisions right.

"Liz's delivery record in government is second to none. She has helped lead the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, brokered dozens of post-Brexit trade deals that people thought would be impossible to do.

"Liz is our best chance of winning the next election."

Ms Truss has yet to announce that she is standing for leader, despite senior members of the 1922 committee insisting that the contest will be down to the final two in just over a week.

11:35 AM

No tax cuts before the economy has recovered, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said he would not reverse the national insurance hike because "the NHS needs the money" from the health and social care levy.

"I do want to bring down personal taxes but I think we have to be honest with people that we have to get the economy growing before we can afford to do that," he said.

11:27 AM

We must leave the ECHR, says Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman has called on all candidates for Tory leader to commit to leaving the European Court of Human Rights.

It comes after the ECHR was able to block a Rwanda deportation flight earlier this year.

She said: “The British people should be able to vote for their priorities and expect that their government can carry them out. This is the definition of taking back control.

"As Attorney General I've seen first hand the problems the ECHR has caused us.

"Obstructing lawful, politically legitimate deportations by going to the ECHR destroys trust in politics. And does nothing for public safety, or the wellbeing of the victims of people smugglers.

"We have a long, proud history of respecting human rights in this country. But the ECHR has become a political court which is thwarting our democracy.

"If any of the candidates are serious about tackling illegal immigration and fully taking back control of our borders then they must also commit to leaving. "

11:15 AM

Plans to stop planned tax rises could cost the Treasury £100 billion

Analysis done by Will Tanner, the director of the Onward think tank, suggests that scrapping the scheduled rise in corporation tax, in addition to the rise in National Insurance, is due to bring in almost £100 billion.

This adds further questions into how candidates will fund their proposed tax plans.

Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat both say that they will set out their funding proposals in the coming days.

Grant Shapps has suggested that his plans would be funded from cutting state spending which has increased dramatically during coronavirus.

11:05 AM

I wouldn't endorse sticking a finger up to the public, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has said he would not "endorse" the behaviour of a new minister who made a rude gesture to protesters outside Downing Street.

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns raised her middle finger to crowds outside No 10 shortly before Boris Johnson's resignation speech.

Asked about the incident by Times Radio, Transport Secretary Mr Shapps said: "I'd like to see a high standard of propriety with everyone. I wouldn't endorse that."

10:49 AM

There will be two candidates before Parliament is in recess, says 1922 treasurer

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Treasurer of the 1922 Committee, has said he is "absolutely confident" there will be two final candidates in the Conservative leadership contest by July 20.

He told LBC: "We've now got nine people entered the race. I'm sure we will have at least another few before we close the nominations on Monday, and then the process will start.

"That will be an exacting process to get it down to the last two before Parliament goes into recess on July 20, and then we'll have to wait and see how that turns out.

"I think that is imperative and I actually think that we need, on behalf of the country, to make sure we get on with this whole process so the period of uncertainty is as short as possible before we get a new prime minister."

10:47 AM

Grant Shapps says trans debate is "not necessary"

With three former equalities ministers in the running for leader, the debate over trans and womens' rights is one which may be prominent in the coming weeks.

The transport minister, however give the issue a wide berth on Sky, telling Sophy Ridge: "Let people live their lives."

"I just don't think we need to get caught up in some US-style debate and aggressive war on these issues. It's just not necessary."

10:39 AM

Penny Mordaunt embodies the spirit of the Platinum Jubilee, says MP backer

Writing for CapX, the former minister George Freeman backed Ms Mordaunt for leader:

"It’s time to end the division and embrace a one-nation conservatism of unity, prosperity and security," he said.

"In this platinum jubilee year, we need a Prime Minister committed to national renewal in the spirit of the Jubilee we celebrated last month. I believe Penny Mordaunt is dazzlingly well equipped to be the change we urgently need. "

10:37 AM

I won't lock down the UK again for Covid, promises Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has said he would not lock the country down again for Covid, but would not be drawn on whether he would do so for a pandemic of a different kind.

He also said that as Tory leader he would keep to the commitment to get to net zero by 2050 and would not scrap the BBC licence fee.

Mr Javid also said he agreed with the controversial Rwanda migrant policy.

He said he would not rule out another Scottish independence referendum "forever", but would not have one "at least for a decade".

10:12 AM

Sajid Javid denies coordinating resignation with Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership candidate Sajid Javid said he and former chancellor Rishi Sunak did not agree to send their ministerial resignation letters at the same time.

Asked about the timing of the two resignations on the BBC's Sunday Morning, Mr Javid said: "Not at all. I had no idea what he was going to do. I can understand what he did because I read his letter afterwards, but not at all.

"This was a decision made by me, no one had - even the closest advisers in my department - no one had any idea I was going to do this and it wasn't about leadership or anything else."

10:09 AM

No Conservative should raise Taxes, says Jeremy Hunt

On whether he would offer tax cuts for struggling families, Mr Hunt told the BBC: "No Conservative should offer unfunded tax cuts.

"I think that no Conservative should raise taxes either. What you need is smart tax cuts that will grow the economy."

hE billed himself as the most "experienced" hand in the party leadership content.

Mr Hunt told the BBC's Sunday Morning that there were "a lot of very angry voters" who had abandoned the party in recent months, adding: "They are not going to come back to us automatically and choosing me will be a very strong signal that the Conservative Party has listened to their anger."

10:03 AM

Jeremy Hunt would have Northern deputy PM to keep the 'Red Wall'

Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said his colleague Esther McVey would be deputy prime minister if he were to become prime minister.

Mr Hunt likened the Tatton MP to John Prescott as Tony Blair's deputy when he made the announcement on BBC's Sunday Morning.

He said: "I also recognise that the leader of a political party has to win elections, and that means a broad appeal, so just as Tony Blair had John Prescott to broaden his appeal as his deputy prime minister, I will have Esther McVey as my deputy prime minister.

"She has won a lot of elections against Labour in the north, I have won them against Lib Dems in the south and I think we will be a formidable campaigning team."

Esther McVey served as a housing minister under Boris Johnson and now hosts a show on GB News - Barcroft Media&nbsp;
Esther McVey served as a housing minister under Boris Johnson and now hosts a show on GB News - Barcroft Media

10:02 AM

Penny Mordaunt launches leadership bid

The trade minister has launched her campaign on Twitter.

You can watch the video below:

09:42 AM

Spreadsheet Shapps says he has the numbers to win

Grant Shapps told Sky's Sophy Ridge that he believes he has enough MPs backing him to get throught to the next round of the leadership contest.

The transport secretary, who's knowledge of how colleagues in the party vote meant he predicted Boris Johnson's no confidence vote within a single vote, said: "I think I will, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

09:26 AM

I voted to remain but we're never rejoining the EU, says Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat did not answer Sky's Sophy Ridge when asked wether he regretted voting to remain in the EU, but said that he respected the outcome of the EU referendum.

He told her that Brexit has “changed our county, it has caused a revolution in many areas but a revolution which hasn’t yet delivered.

"There is no way back into the European Union, I would never vote to go back into the European Union, that is a very different European Union today."

09:24 AM

I am not woke, says Penny Mordaunt

One of the favourites to become Tory leader has insisted that she is not woke, following resurfaced comments about her pro-trans stance.

In a thread on Twitter, the trade miniser said that people were trying to "damage her reputation" to depict her as woke, and laid out her opinions on issues around gender and trans rights.

09:20 AM

Tugendhat: I am a major candidate

Tom Tugendhat has dismissed Jeremy Hunt’s comment that the former health secratary was the only “major candidate” who hadn’t served in Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Tugenhadt, who is chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said that Jeremy’s record “speaks for itself” but so did his own record of service in the armed forces.

Asked if he "had the numbers" of MPs needed to support his bid for leader, he told Sky's Sophy Ridge: "Of course I’ve got the numbers, that’s exactly what we’ve been building up."

"We’ve been talking to people around the Conservative Party to make sure we have the support. I wouldn’t be doing this otherwise."

09:09 AM

Good morning

As rivals for the Tory leadership contest lay out their plans for Britain, four are speaking to the Sunday shows this morning.

Ridge on Sunday has Tom Tugendhat and Grant Shapps, while the BBC's Sophie Raworth has Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 Testimony Hits Television Ratings Gold

    Audience jumped 28% from previous hearing to tune into riveting testimony about Donald Trump on insurrection day.

  • Early Prime Day deal: Save a jaw-dropping 69% on 4-in-1 vacuum from Amazon Canada

    On sale for a whopping 69 per cent off, Amazon Canada reviewers say the multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is "very versatile" and "super-powerful.

  • Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

    A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman's daughter that without medical help “she's going to die.” A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price's reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital. “I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

  • F1 investigating racist, sexist and homophobic abuse among Austria GP fans

    Formula One is investigating alleged racist, sexist and homphobic abuse that has been reported at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

  • This photographer left his gear behind while fleeing Syria. Now, he has a new exhibit

    After being forced to flee his home in 2013, a Syrian photographer living in Newfoundland and Labrador has completed his first new project in nearly a decade. In collaboration with the Association for New Canadians, Said Awad's new project, called "Brighter Future... Together," is on display at St. John's City Hall. The exhibit features dozens of refugees and new Canadians living in Newfoundland and Labrador. Awad spoke to The St. John's Morning Show through interpreter Khaled Al Hariri. "He's s

  • Jeremy Hunt: I am only major candidate from outside Boris Johnson’s Government

    He said he had not ‘been defending the indefensible’.

  • Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates hard-won title at Wimbledon

    Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. It was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña