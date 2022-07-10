Tory leadership race: Penny Mordaunt launches bid

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Prime Minister and Tory leader.

The trade minister's pitch deliberately sought to distance herself from the personality-driven leadership of Boris Johnson, including by not appearing in, or voicing her own campaign video.

"Our leadership has to change," she tweeted.

"It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship."

In a video released on social media featuring stirring music and spitfires to evoke patriotic feelings of Britain, a voiceover said that Tory members should choose their next leader "not because you agree with everything they say [...] but because you trust their motives".

Her bid was also backed by George Freeman, a former minister.

12:01 PM

Michael Fabricant backs Penny Mordaunt

The Lichfield MP said: "I have known Penny since when she first became an MP 12 years ago and as the Government Pairing Whip - who organises who can take time off from voting and when - I was able to help her with her Royal Navy commission.

"She is feisty, full of fun and, like me, while socially liberal, a staunch supporter of Brexit who firmly believes in the sovereignty and independence of the United Kingdom

11:55 AM

Tory peer compares cabinet minister to Bolsonaro

Zac Goldsmith has said that Mark Spencer, the Leader of the House of Commons, would be "grim news" for nature if he were to be appointed environment secretary.

He compared him to the right-wing President of Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, whose environmental policies were described as a "a catastrophe" for the environment.

Ed Malnick, our Sunday Political Editor, has a full explanation on how the Tory leadership race is shaping up to be the bloodiest ever.

Rishi Sunak has evidently agreed to make Mark Spencer the next DEFRA Sec of State.

Mark was the biggest blocker of measures to protect nature, biodiversity, animal welfare.

He will be our very own little Bolsonaro. Grim news for nature. But great news for political opponents — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) July 10, 2022

11:49 AM

Cabinet minister backs Liz Truss

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she would back Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the next Tory leader.

In a tweet, she said: "We need a leader who can unite the Red and Blue Wall, has a clear vision for the country and economy, and has the skills and experience to get the tough decisions right.

"Liz's delivery record in government is second to none. She has helped lead the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, brokered dozens of post-Brexit trade deals that people thought would be impossible to do.

"Liz is our best chance of winning the next election."

Ms Truss has yet to announce that she is standing for leader, despite senior members of the 1922 committee insisting that the contest will be down to the final two in just over a week.

11:35 AM

No tax cuts before the economy has recovered, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said he would not reverse the national insurance hike because "the NHS needs the money" from the health and social care levy.

"I do want to bring down personal taxes but I think we have to be honest with people that we have to get the economy growing before we can afford to do that," he said.

11:27 AM

We must leave the ECHR, says Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman has called on all candidates for Tory leader to commit to leaving the European Court of Human Rights.

It comes after the ECHR was able to block a Rwanda deportation flight earlier this year.

She said: “The British people should be able to vote for their priorities and expect that their government can carry them out. This is the definition of taking back control.

"As Attorney General I've seen first hand the problems the ECHR has caused us.

"Obstructing lawful, politically legitimate deportations by going to the ECHR destroys trust in politics. And does nothing for public safety, or the wellbeing of the victims of people smugglers.

"We have a long, proud history of respecting human rights in this country. But the ECHR has become a political court which is thwarting our democracy.

"If any of the candidates are serious about tackling illegal immigration and fully taking back control of our borders then they must also commit to leaving. "

11:15 AM

Plans to stop planned tax rises could cost the Treasury £100 billion

Analysis done by Will Tanner, the director of the Onward think tank, suggests that scrapping the scheduled rise in corporation tax, in addition to the rise in National Insurance, is due to bring in almost £100 billion.

This adds further questions into how candidates will fund their proposed tax plans.

Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat both say that they will set out their funding proposals in the coming days.

Grant Shapps has suggested that his plans would be funded from cutting state spending which has increased dramatically during coronavirus.

This is how much the scheduled Corporation Tax rise is set to raise (& how much anyone promising to cancel it would need to find in spending cuts or other tax rises):



2023/4 - £11,900m

2024/5 - £16,250m

2025/6 - £17,200m



Total: £45.35 billion



Source: https://t.co/jL6egQrGTX — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner) July 10, 2022

11:05 AM

I wouldn't endorse sticking a finger up to the public, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has said he would not "endorse" the behaviour of a new minister who made a rude gesture to protesters outside Downing Street.

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns raised her middle finger to crowds outside No 10 shortly before Boris Johnson's resignation speech.

Asked about the incident by Times Radio, Transport Secretary Mr Shapps said: "I'd like to see a high standard of propriety with everyone. I wouldn't endorse that."

10:49 AM

There will be two candidates before Parliament is in recess, says 1922 treasurer

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Treasurer of the 1922 Committee, has said he is "absolutely confident" there will be two final candidates in the Conservative leadership contest by July 20.

He told LBC: "We've now got nine people entered the race. I'm sure we will have at least another few before we close the nominations on Monday, and then the process will start.

"That will be an exacting process to get it down to the last two before Parliament goes into recess on July 20, and then we'll have to wait and see how that turns out.

"I think that is imperative and I actually think that we need, on behalf of the country, to make sure we get on with this whole process so the period of uncertainty is as short as possible before we get a new prime minister."

10:47 AM

Grant Shapps says trans debate is "not necessary"

With three former equalities ministers in the running for leader, the debate over trans and womens' rights is one which may be prominent in the coming weeks.

The transport minister, however give the issue a wide berth on Sky, telling Sophy Ridge: "Let people live their lives."

"I just don't think we need to get caught up in some US-style debate and aggressive war on these issues. It's just not necessary."

10:39 AM

Penny Mordaunt embodies the spirit of the Platinum Jubilee, says MP backer

Writing for CapX, the former minister George Freeman backed Ms Mordaunt for leader:

"It’s time to end the division and embrace a one-nation conservatism of unity, prosperity and security," he said.

"In this platinum jubilee year, we need a Prime Minister committed to national renewal in the spirit of the Jubilee we celebrated last month. I believe Penny Mordaunt is dazzlingly well equipped to be the change we urgently need. "

10:37 AM

I won't lock down the UK again for Covid, promises Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has said he would not lock the country down again for Covid, but would not be drawn on whether he would do so for a pandemic of a different kind.

He also said that as Tory leader he would keep to the commitment to get to net zero by 2050 and would not scrap the BBC licence fee.

Mr Javid also said he agreed with the controversial Rwanda migrant policy.

He said he would not rule out another Scottish independence referendum "forever", but would not have one "at least for a decade".

10:12 AM

Sajid Javid denies coordinating resignation with Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership candidate Sajid Javid said he and former chancellor Rishi Sunak did not agree to send their ministerial resignation letters at the same time.

Asked about the timing of the two resignations on the BBC's Sunday Morning, Mr Javid said: "Not at all. I had no idea what he was going to do. I can understand what he did because I read his letter afterwards, but not at all.

"This was a decision made by me, no one had - even the closest advisers in my department - no one had any idea I was going to do this and it wasn't about leadership or anything else."

10:09 AM

No Conservative should raise Taxes, says Jeremy Hunt

On whether he would offer tax cuts for struggling families, Mr Hunt told the BBC: "No Conservative should offer unfunded tax cuts.

"I think that no Conservative should raise taxes either. What you need is smart tax cuts that will grow the economy."

hE billed himself as the most "experienced" hand in the party leadership content.

Mr Hunt told the BBC's Sunday Morning that there were "a lot of very angry voters" who had abandoned the party in recent months, adding: "They are not going to come back to us automatically and choosing me will be a very strong signal that the Conservative Party has listened to their anger."

10:03 AM

Jeremy Hunt would have Northern deputy PM to keep the 'Red Wall'

Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said his colleague Esther McVey would be deputy prime minister if he were to become prime minister.

Mr Hunt likened the Tatton MP to John Prescott as Tony Blair's deputy when he made the announcement on BBC's Sunday Morning.

He said: "I also recognise that the leader of a political party has to win elections, and that means a broad appeal, so just as Tony Blair had John Prescott to broaden his appeal as his deputy prime minister, I will have Esther McVey as my deputy prime minister.

"She has won a lot of elections against Labour in the north, I have won them against Lib Dems in the south and I think we will be a formidable campaigning team."

Esther McVey served as a housing minister under Boris Johnson and now hosts a show on GB News - Barcroft Media

10:02 AM

Penny Mordaunt launches leadership bid

The trade minister has launched her campaign on Twitter.

You can watch the video below:

Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship. https://t.co/2O8T762DMT#pm4pm pic.twitter.com/Cib1w0sPBO — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 10, 2022

09:42 AM

Spreadsheet Shapps says he has the numbers to win

Grant Shapps told Sky's Sophy Ridge that he believes he has enough MPs backing him to get throught to the next round of the leadership contest.

The transport secretary, who's knowledge of how colleagues in the party vote meant he predicted Boris Johnson's no confidence vote within a single vote, said: "I think I will, otherwise I wouldn't be here."

09:26 AM

I voted to remain but we're never rejoining the EU, says Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat did not answer Sky's Sophy Ridge when asked wether he regretted voting to remain in the EU, but said that he respected the outcome of the EU referendum.

He told her that Brexit has “changed our county, it has caused a revolution in many areas but a revolution which hasn’t yet delivered.

"There is no way back into the European Union, I would never vote to go back into the European Union, that is a very different European Union today."

09:24 AM

I am not woke, says Penny Mordaunt

One of the favourites to become Tory leader has insisted that she is not woke, following resurfaced comments about her pro-trans stance.

In a thread on Twitter, the trade miniser said that people were trying to "damage her reputation" to depict her as woke, and laid out her opinions on issues around gender and trans rights.

I’ve fought for women’s rights all my life. I would NEVER do anything to undermine them. I will continue to protect them.



And those that purport to be champions of women while misrepresenting and undermining them might like to think again. — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 9, 2022

09:20 AM

Tugendhat: I am a major candidate

Tom Tugendhat has dismissed Jeremy Hunt’s comment that the former health secratary was the only “major candidate” who hadn’t served in Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Tugenhadt, who is chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said that Jeremy’s record “speaks for itself” but so did his own record of service in the armed forces.

Asked if he "had the numbers" of MPs needed to support his bid for leader, he told Sky's Sophy Ridge: "Of course I’ve got the numbers, that’s exactly what we’ve been building up."

"We’ve been talking to people around the Conservative Party to make sure we have the support. I wouldn’t be doing this otherwise."

09:09 AM

Good morning

As rivals for the Tory leadership contest lay out their plans for Britain, four are speaking to the Sunday shows this morning.



Ridge on Sunday has Tom Tugendhat and Grant Shapps, while the BBC's Sophie Raworth has Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid.