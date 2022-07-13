Frontrunner Sunak targeted by rival campaigns as Tory contest heats up

David Hughes and Gavin Cordon, PA
·5 min read

Rishi Sunak has been targeted by supporters of his Tory leadership rivals as the contest to become the next prime minister turned increasingly bitter with the first round of the vote looming.

The former chancellor, the frontrunner in terms of declared support from MPs, faced claims from supporters of rival Liz Truss that he implemented “economically damaging” policies while in No 11 and that his campaign has engaged in “dirty tricks” to manipulate the leadership contest.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who are high-profile backers of Ms Truss, led the attack on Mr Sunak’s campaign.

Mr Rees-Mogg said Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was “fiscally on the right side of the argument”, unlike Mr Sunak.

He told Sky News Ms Truss “opposed the endless tax rises of the former chancellor, which I think have been economically damaging, I also was opposed to (them) in Cabinet”.

“I think that’s important, that you have somebody who’s fiscally on the right side of the argument, who doesn’t believe that higher taxation is the right answer to every question,” he said.

He also said Ms Truss – who voted Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum – was more willing to take advantage of Brexit than Leave-voting Mr Sunak.

Mr Rees-Mogg claimed she was more “supportive about getting rid of the supremacy of EU law, and having a sunset on EU law” than Mr Sunak’s Treasury.

“I think you have to judge people by what they do currently,” he said.

Boris Johnson resignation
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who abandoned his own leadership bid to back Mr Sunak, denied claims from Ms Dorries that the campaign had engaged in dirty tricks.

Ms Dorries accused the former chancellor’s team of using the “dark arts” following claims they tried to “syphon off” votes to ensure Jeremy Hunt cleared the threshold to enter the contest because they believed Mr Sunak would beat him in a run-off vote of party members.

“Simply, in this case it just didn’t happen. Jeremy Hunt himself has said everybody on his nomination paper is somebody who is very close to his campaign. So even he has rubbished it,” Mr Shapps said said.

Mr Shapps defended Mr Sunak’s economic stance:, saying he was “clearly a guy who is fiscally conservative, wants to get the debt and deficit down, who wants to get the debt falling as a proportion of the overall economy – the idea that this is a socialist is clearly not true”.

Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay became the latest big-name backer for Mr Sunak, saying “he has all the right attributes to take our country forward”.

Mr Sunak used a Daily Telegraph interview to claim his economic vision amounted to “common sense Thatcherism”.

He insisted that he would take a more responsible approach to tax cuts.

“We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That’s my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism. I believe that’s what she would have done.”

The newspaper also reports that Mr Sunak indicated that he would not lift the ban on new grammar schools nor the hunting ban.

According to the Telegraph, Mr Sunak also declined to back an increase in defence spending.

Former Army officer Tom Tugendhat, who has pledged to increase defence spending, took aim at his leadership rival, telling reporters: “We will never put the safety of our country in doubt because of bean counters and spreadsheets.

“Security always comes before spreadsheets.”

Mr Sunak, Ms Truss, Mr Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Mr Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman will all be on the ballot as MPs begin the process of voting to select the final two candidates to be the next prime minister.

Anyone who fails to get 30 votes on Wednesday afternoon will be eliminated from the contest, with the last-placed candidate losing their place even if they get above that threshold.

Chancellor Mr Zahawi was questioned about his plans to cut taxes, denying he was relying on a “magic money tree” to fund his plan.

The Chancellor has pledged to reduce basic rate income tax by 1p to 19p in 2023 and then again to 18p in 2024.

He has also promised to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax and remove VAT and green levies from energy bills for two years.

Conservative leadership bid
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“This is a fully costed plan,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today. “You will see I demonstrated in every job I’ve had that I deliver, whether it’s vaccines, or the Department of Education.

“I will do the same thing: I will evidence it and you will see it and I will come on your programme and show it to you if I am prime minister.”

He acknowledged that Mr Sunak is the frontrunner in the leadership race, but insisted he could still make up ground on his rival.

“Colleagues will be making their minds up… a lot of undeclared colleagues remain. Rishi out in the lead, no doubt. He is a very talented man, he would make a great prime minister,” he told Sky News.

“But I think I can deliver. I am the man who has a track record of operational competence. I have the track record of delivering the (Covid) vaccine.”

Trade Minister Ms Mordaunt will set out her plans for the leadership at a launch event on Wednesday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • SAS unit ‘killed detainees and unarmed men in Afghanistan’

    A Panorama investigation reportedly uncovered 54 suspicious killings carried out by one British SAS unit on a six-month tour.

  • Newly Released Footage Shows Worker Steal Plane From Seattle Airport Before Fatal Crash

    Newly released surveillance footage shows how a ground service worker single-handedly stole a plane from an airport in Seattle, Washington, before he intentionally crashed it, resulting in his death.Although the incident occurred in August 2018, the Port of Seattle only recently made the surveillance footage available, after a media request. The footage shows Richard Russell enter Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he was a ground service worker, and pass through security.He then taxied a Bombardier Q400 onto the runway before taking off. There was no one else on board.Two fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the airplane, which crashed on Ketron Island.An investigation by the FBI concluded that the crash was intentional and did not find any evidence of terrorist motivation. Credit: Port of Seattle via Storyful

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o