Frontline Education Reveals Frontline HCM, a Suite of Connected Solutions that Streamlines Critical Administrative Tasks into a Single Platform

Malvern, PA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software purpose-built for K-12, today announced a newly branded suite, Frontline HCM, which will offer school leaders a holistic view and approach to human capital management. The connected suite will enhance efficiency, increase productivity and improve overall performance for K-12 administrators, while providing insights that allow them to focus on more strategic initiatives that drive student success.

The need for strategic human capital management and the ability to attract, manage, develop and retain highly qualified teachers and staff has become increasingly important as the education community addresses issues exacerbated by the pandemic. Industry-wide staff shortages as well as management, engagement and development of existing talent are among the greatest challenges facing administrators today. Frontline HCM offers a solution that will manage the entire employee lifecycle and aid in attracting and then retaining high-quality teachers and staff who provide the educational, emotional and environmental support students need.

“We are deeply committed to serving the K-12 community and continue to strive to deliver solutions that make a difference for our clients who have the very important job of managing school districts and educating the next generation,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline. “The Frontline HCM suite demonstrates our ability to think proactively, to meet our clients’ changing needs and to provide innovative, solutions-oriented technology that fosters a strategic approach to HCM.”

News of Frontline HCM comes on the heels of the company’s spring release which included Frontline Central as the hub for connected workflow and form automation as well as connected employee demographic data and capabilities for self-service. Frontline HCM will connect employment data across the solutions set which includes Frontline Recruiting & Hiring, Professional Growth, Absence & Time and HRMS. The suite will include a seamless and cohesive HR experience, saving districts time, eliminating the need to manage information in multiple systems, and automatically activating key workflows across systems.

“Having a talent management system designed for K-12 organizations, including the highest level of security, has been a major asset for every department, especially during COVID,” said Darrell Kingsbury, Assistant Superintendent of HR of Caledonia School District. “At Caledonia, everything’s focused on providing the best learning environment and the talent management system helps with that. Payroll gets processed on time, subs are hired when needed and professional growth is available to teachers and easy to track.”

More specifics of Frontline HCM will be unveiled at this year’s American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) event taking place October 12-15 in Washington, D.C. Demonstrations will be available, and the Frontline team will be speaking to three trending topics:

Strategic HCM: Bringing It All Together

Professional Growth: Supporting Your Employees and Their Career Journey

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Do You Have the Right Tools to Support Your Initiative?

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful data and analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 9,500 school districts representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education’s corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline’s Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs – flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs – designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.

