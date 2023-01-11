Is Frontier Transport Holdings Limited's (JSE:FTH) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Frontier Transport Holdings (JSE:FTH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Frontier Transport Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frontier Transport Holdings is:

18% = R253m ÷ R1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Frontier Transport Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Frontier Transport Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.4%. Despite this, Frontier Transport Holdings' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Frontier Transport Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 4.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Frontier Transport Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Frontier Transport Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (meaning, the company retains only 42% of profits) for Frontier Transport Holdings suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Frontier Transport Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Frontier Transport Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Frontier Transport Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

