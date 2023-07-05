Frontier Transport Holdings Limited's (JSE:FTH) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Frontier Transport Holdings' (JSE:FTH) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Frontier Transport Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frontier Transport Holdings is:

18% = R277m ÷ R1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Frontier Transport Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Frontier Transport Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Frontier Transport Holdings in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Frontier Transport Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 4.7% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Frontier Transport Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Frontier Transport Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Frontier Transport Holdings has a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (or a retention ratio of 40%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Moreover, Frontier Transport Holdings has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Frontier Transport Holdings has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Frontier Transport Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

