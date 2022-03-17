Frontier School Division stands alone on mask requirement

·3 min read

The Frontier School Division, which encompasses classrooms in Grand Rapids, Churchill and elsewhere in northern Manitoba, is the only one of its kind that continues to mandate masks for K-12 learning.

Thirty-six of the province’s 37 public school divisions ended their requirements for students, staff and school visitors to don face coverings indoors Tuesday.

The overwhelming majority of school leaders are now recommending the personal protective equipment, to mirror the latest Manitoba-wide loosening of COVID-19 precautions.

Frontier’s chief superintendent said many communities north of the 53rd parallel are not yet ready for such a drastic shift.

“Parents and the community need to know that we as a school division are doing everything that we can to continue to make schools a safe place,” Reg Klassen told the Free Press.

One northern school and its surrounding community was in pandemic-driven lockdown, as of Tuesday, while another had just resumed face-to-face instruction and three learning facilities continued to operate with alternate-day programming to accommodate safety precautions, he said.

The division’s ongoing mask mandate, in addition to physical distancing and cohorting, will remain in place until at least April 21. Frontier’s board of trustees and senior administration are expected to meet beforehand to determine how to proceed.

“It’s not an easy decision, but it’s about being safe and moving to a place that the government is saying we need to get to at a pace that’s comfortable for us,” Klassen said, adding there have been few complaints about masks in comparison to the “silent majority” satisfied with current measures.

The chief superintendent, who oversees the largest geographical division in Manitoba, listed numerous reasons for the status-quo policy.

Many First Nations have faced severe COVID-19 outbreaks, as a result of having close-knit communities and overcrowding in homes due to limited infrastructure and poverty. During these periods, schools have been shuttered either partially or completely.

Family mistrust in government, which is rooted in intergenerational trauma, has also caused apprehension to send students to school throughout the pandemic. Meantime, remote learning has been a challenge in communities with poor internet connectivity, and student disengagement has been an issue.

Klassen said a slow reopening is important, so parents and students alike are confident in schools being safe spaces — especially given many Frontier classrooms had to be moved into remote learning again this year.

The trip to get to a hospital from many northern communities is a lengthy one and the travel advisory between the North and Winnipeg was only just dropped after midnight Tuesday, so many feel the sudden rollback in restrictions is being rushed, he added.

In a prepared statement earlier this week, Education Minister Wayne Ewasko indicated divisions and independent schools were asked to engage with the province before March 15 if they were considering maintaining a mandate.

Only one division (Frontier) did so, Ewasko said.

Citing concerns about the province lifting the indoor mask mandate prematurely before families gather and travel over spring break, MB Students for COVID Safety — a Winnipeg-based collective of high schoolers — is organizing a walkout and protest at 450 Broadway on March 21.

Spring break is scheduled for March 28 to April 1.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

