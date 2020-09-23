Frontier Lithium Announces Stephen J.J. Letwin as Director

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (the "Company" or "Frontier") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has appointed Mr. Stephen J.J. Letwin to its Board of Directors.

"We welcome Mr. Letwin to Frontier's Board of Directors. He is a grounded person and an appreciable addition with over 30 years of impressive operating and financial experience in the resource industry," stated the Company Chair Reginald (Rick) Walker. "We are looking forward to working with Steve as he will significantly aid Frontier as we work toward building a fully integrated lithium mining and chemical company."

Mr. Letwin commented "I am thrilled to be joining Frontier Lithium's Board of Directors and recognize the Company's quality lithium assets. I am enthused about its potential to supply critical materials required by clean tech and an emerging global energy transition. This is an exciting time."

In February 2020, Mr. Letwin was appointed President and CEO of Mancal Corporation. Prior to Mancal, Mr. Letwin was President and CEO of IAMGOLD Corporation for ten years and was also a member of their Board of Directors. In 2018, Mr. Letwin, was recognized as the North American Mining Executive of the Year at the Mines & Money Outstanding Achievement Awards. Under his leadership, IAMGOLD and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. was awarded the 2018 Viola R. Macmillan Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for demonstrating leadership in the financing and management of one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold projects. Prior to joining IAMGOLD, Mr. Letwin was previously with Enbridge Inc. in Houston, Texas, as Executive Vice President, Gas Transportation & International. He was responsible for natural gas operations including overall responsibility for Enbridge Energy Partners as Managing Director. Before Enbridge, he was President & CEO of TransCanada Energy and CFO of TransCanada Pipelines, Numac (Westcoast Energy), and Encor Energy.

Currently, Mr. Letwin is a Director of Hess Midstream (2018) and of Margaux Resources. Mr. Letwin holds an MBA from the University of Windsor, is a Certified General Accountant, a graduate of McMaster University (B.Sc., Honours), and a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program. Throughout his career Mr. Letwin has made significant contributions to North American resource development and volunteerism whereby some of his achievements have been recognized: Alberta Centennial Award (2006), L'officer de l'ordre national – Burkina Faso (2011), Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2016), and Order of the Yellow Star Medal - Suriname (2018).

Other Matters

The Company also announces that pursuant to its "Stock Option Plan" it has granted 5,450,000 stock options to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants. The options are set for a period of five years, expiring on September 23, 2025. The options are priced at $.25 and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Sudbury based, publicly listed, junior mining company with the largest land position in an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% interest in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that has recently commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment study targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 30% of the Company.

