Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Frontier Developments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£165m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

So, Frontier Developments has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontier Developments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Frontier Developments.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Frontier Developments, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 8.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Frontier Developments. In light of this, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Like most companies, Frontier Developments does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

