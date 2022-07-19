FrontFundr to Represent Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week

FrontFundr

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, is excited to announce it will represent Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week , an international entrepreneurship and investment conference, this fall. Hosted by StartupStarter, 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week is a three-day experiential event showcasing the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada and beyond.



Entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe will come together for the second annual event, taking place in Los Angeles from September 21–23, 2022. The immersive experience will have a strong focus on issuers actively raising capital and investors seeking the next unicorn while embracing the city of L.A.

“We look forward to representing Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “As Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, it’s important for us to be at the forefront of industry innovation. We’re excited to see the companies raising capital, connect with global industry experts and share our experience and lessons as well.”

Since 2015, FrontFundr has hosted over 100 successful equity crowdfunding campaigns that have helped startups and growing companies raise more than $120 million collectively. It’s built a community of nearly 35,000 investors and is eager to take learnings from the conference to create an even better experience for its investors and issuers alike.

With the rise of innovative startups looking to raise capital, 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week provides a unique opportunity to position the industry as a safe haven for retail investors in an increasing financial downturn. Additionally, the event is designed to increase investment opportunities for startups looking to learn more about launching an equity crowdfunding campaign and the future of retail investing.

“2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week is our answer to the economic downturn. As the world is bracing for impact and the financial markets are being shaken up, Equity Crowdfunding is uniquely positioned to highlight some of the most innovative companies in the private markets while helping thousands of entrepreneurs weather the storm. As a business dedicated to democratizing entrepreneurship, this is how we are able to help our audience access capital at scale,” said Lorel Scott, Co-Founder & COO of StartupStarter.

The 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week immersive experience includes three days of hybrid programming and activations throughout the city of L.A., with startup exhibitions across five immersive domes and will cover six industry tracks to include Startups, Cleantech, Real Estate, Cannabis, E-Commerce and Web3.

In addition to being in-person, the event will offer online-only tickets. You can register to attend on StartupStarter’s website .

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support.

It provides a community of nearly 35,000 investors the ability to review and complete private placements on one platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date, it has hosted over 100 campaigns that have raised more than $120 million.

About StartupStarter

StartupStarter is an on-demand business education platform that launched in 2020. It launched Equity Crowdfunding Week as a way to showcase the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada and beyond.

Equity Crowdfunding Week will take place on September 21st – 23rd, 2022 at Wisdome LA Immersive Art Park, 1147 Palmetto St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, located in the heart of the Arts District, powered by WebEx Events and live-streamed in the StartupStarter “ECW2022” App found in the IOS & Google Play Stores.

