FrontFundr to Represent Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week

FrontFundr
·3 min read
FrontFundr
FrontFundr

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, is excited to announce it will represent Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week, an international entrepreneurship and investment conference, this fall. Hosted by StartupStarter, 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week is a three-day experiential event showcasing the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada and beyond.

Entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe will come together for the second annual event, taking place in Los Angeles from September 21–23, 2022. The immersive experience will have a strong focus on issuers actively raising capital and investors seeking the next unicorn while embracing the city of L.A.

“We look forward to representing Canada at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “As Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, it’s important for us to be at the forefront of industry innovation. We’re excited to see the companies raising capital, connect with global industry experts and share our experience and lessons as well.”

Since 2015, FrontFundr has hosted over 100 successful equity crowdfunding campaigns that have helped startups and growing companies raise more than $120 million collectively. It’s built a community of nearly 35,000 investors and is eager to take learnings from the conference to create an even better experience for its investors and issuers alike.

With the rise of innovative startups looking to raise capital, 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week provides a unique opportunity to position the industry as a safe haven for retail investors in an increasing financial downturn. Additionally, the event is designed to increase investment opportunities for startups looking to learn more about launching an equity crowdfunding campaign and the future of retail investing.

“2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week is our answer to the economic downturn. As the world is bracing for impact and the financial markets are being shaken up, Equity Crowdfunding is uniquely positioned to highlight some of the most innovative companies in the private markets while helping thousands of entrepreneurs weather the storm. As a business dedicated to democratizing entrepreneurship, this is how we are able to help our audience access capital at scale,” said Lorel Scott, Co-Founder & COO of StartupStarter.

The 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week immersive experience includes three days of hybrid programming and activations throughout the city of L.A., with startup exhibitions across five immersive domes and will cover six industry tracks to include Startups, Cleantech, Real Estate, Cannabis, E-Commerce and Web3.

In addition to being in-person, the event will offer online-only tickets. You can register to attend on StartupStarter’s website.

About FrontFundr
FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support.

It provides a community of nearly 35,000 investors the ability to review and complete private placements on one platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date, it has hosted over 100 campaigns that have raised more than $120 million.

Connect with FrontFundr: LinkedIn | Instagram | Email

About StartupStarter
StartupStarter is an on-demand business education platform that launched in 2020. It launched Equity Crowdfunding Week as a way to showcase the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada and beyond.

Equity Crowdfunding Week will take place on September 21st – 23rd, 2022 at Wisdome LA Immersive Art Park, 1147 Palmetto St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, located in the heart of the Arts District, powered by WebEx Events and live-streamed in the StartupStarter “ECW2022” App found in the IOS & Google Play Stores.

Register at the link below & check out the public MEDIA KIT at www.startupstarter.co/ecw-media-kit for sponsorship & speaking opportunities. For Press, inquiries email press@startupstarter.co or visit the link located on the conference homepage.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Oilers earn marks in free agency by handling internal work

    Ken Holland has earned himself some flexibility for signing reasonable contracts with Evander Kane and Brett Kulak after finally scratching the goaltending itch.

  • Veteran Argos running back Harris chasing two career milestones

    HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i