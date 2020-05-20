Frontera Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX:FEC.TO - News) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 7, 2020 were elected as directors. A total of 71,009,508 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing 74.34% of the votes attaching to all outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.56% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

69,564,227 Voted

620,552 Withheld

99.12%

0.88%

Luis Fernando Alarcon

Approved

65,708,118 Voted

4,476,661 Withheld

93.62%

6.38%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

67,580,025 Voted

2,604,754 Withheld

96.29%

3.71%

Raymond Bromark

Approved

70,161,343 Voted

23,436 Withheld

99.97%

0.03%

René Burgos Díaz

Approved

69,883,932 Voted

300,847 Withheld

99.57%

0.43%

Orlando Cabrales

Approved

70,159,508 Voted

25,271 Withheld

99.96%

0.04%

Russell Ford

Approved

70,159,288 Voted

25,491 Withheld

99.96%

0.04%

Veronique Giry

Approved

70,158,846 Voted

25,933 Withheld

99.96%

0.04%

The amendment and restatement of the Company's articles was approved by a special resolution at the Meeting, in accordance with the articles of the Company. The Amended and Restated Articles are available on the Company's website at www.fronteraenergy.ca  and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 20, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

