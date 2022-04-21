Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) insider upped their holding by 23% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Frontdoor, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FTDR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Frontdoor

Frontdoor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Peter Cella for US$176k worth of shares, at about US$35.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.88). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Peter Cella was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Frontdoor is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Frontdoor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Frontdoor insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$6.4m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frontdoor Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frontdoor shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Frontdoor stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Frontdoor. For example - Frontdoor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Frontdoor may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.