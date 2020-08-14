Front Yard Residential Announces Termination of Asset Management Agreement with AAMC

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RESI) announced today that the Company and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC”) have agreed to terminate their existing asset management agreement (the “AMA”) pursuant to which AAMC has performed management services for Front Yard, facilitating the Company’s transition from an externally-managed REIT to an internally-managed REIT.



On August 13, 2020, the parties entered into a termination and transition agreement (the “Termination Agreement”), which provides for the termination of the AMA following a transition period and governs the acquisition by Front Yard of the operations of AAMC related to the management of Front Yard’s business (the “Internalization”). Front Yard’s board of directors anticipates a smooth and timely transition of all functions necessary to complete the Internalization pursuant to an agreed upon transition plan specified in the Termination Agreement.

In connection with the Termination Agreement, Front Yard will pay an aggregate termination fee of $46 million to AAMC, consisting of an upfront payment of $15,000,000 in cash, $15,000,000 in cash on the date that the parties mutually agree that the transition is complete (which will be no later than February 9, 2021) (the “Termination Date”) and $16,000,000 in cash or common stock of the Company, at the Company’s election, on the Termination Date. During the transition period, the Company will continue to pay AAMC the base management fee provided for in the existing AMA (equal to $3,584,000 per quarter as contemplated by the existing AMA) and a pro rata portion of the base management fee for any partial calendar quarter during such period, until such time as Front Yard determines that the transition has been completed.

In addition, in connection with the Internalization, Front Yard will acquire, at its election, either the equity interests or assets of AAMC’s Indian subsidiary, the equity interests of AAMC’s Cayman Islands subsidiary, the right to solicit and hire designated AAMC employees that currently oversee the management of Front Yard’s business and other assets of AAMC that are used in connection with the operation of Front Yard (the “Acquired Assets”). The purchase price for the Acquired Assets is $8,200,000, consisting of an upfront payment of $3,200,000 in cash and $5,000,000 in cash or common stock of the Company, at the Company’s election, on the Termination Date.

“The Board believes this transaction best positions Front Yard for long-term success, while better aligning the interests of the Company’s management, board of directors and stockholders,” said Rochelle Dobbs, Chair of Front Yard’s Board of Directors. “We believe that this is the appropriate time to internalize asset management and we anticipate this change will provide Front Yard with strategic, operational and financial benefits that are expected to enhance stockholder value going forward.”

“The termination of the asset management agreement will enhance flexibility and resources as Front Yard continues to improve operations,” said George Ellison, Front Yard’s Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, we believe the internalization will provide a more efficient structure which should position Front Yard well as we continue to build on our strong first two quarters of 2020.”

AAMC has agreed to immediately reinstate George Ellison and Robin Lowe in their roles as co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AAMC, respectively, and has reinstated their base compensation retroactively from June 9, 2020.

Additional details on the transaction can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and, when available, will be viewable on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

About Front Yard

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America’s families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

Story continues