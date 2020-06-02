From the Front Lines on Sunset Blvd, Marchers Insist: ‘Silence Is Betrayal’

It’s 2:30 pm Tuesday and the marchers have come back to the streets of Los Angeles.

They are pouring down Sunset Boulevard, young, and for the most part, not black. They are clad in black and nearly all are wearing masks.

Hundreds marching down the famous boulevard, arms raised high in the air, heading west from Highland Boulevard into the heart of the entertainment industry’s hippest neighborhood, near the Chateau Marmont and Directors Guild of America.

“I’ll Never Understand But I Stand With You,” says one sign — homemade on cardboard, a message scrawled in marker.

“End police brutality!” says another.

And more:

“Silence is Betrayal.”

“Justice and Peace”

“If You’re Not Livid You’re Dead”







The crowd is chanting: “No Justice! No peace!”

A sign reads: “If you are neutral in moments of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor!”

There are army trucks parked everywhere, including in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre. Everywhere, phalanxes of armed police stand in a row, facing down protestors.

Cars are honking in a cacophony of noise. Who can tell if it is in support of the protest or because the intersection is blocked?

One black-clad masked person holds up a black sign: “The world is ending. I’m done pretendin’ Nd F–k U if get Offended.” At one corner, people got out of their cars and join the march.

They marched down Sunset, turned east on La Brea, and ended up in a flood of humanity on Fountain.

By 3:20, the intersection at Hollywood Blvd and Cahuenga was closed. And the march ended.

