Front line of housing crunch: Miami nonprofit leader spearheads effort to help residents retain homes

Michael Butler
·4 min read
JLabradorDeu

Rising housing prices in Miami-Dade County have caused much pain for residents and led county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to declare a housing affordability crisis.

Annie Lord, executive director of Miami Homes For All, leads a group of colleagues to help struggling residents deal with that crisis. From working on solutions for tenants burdened by rent costs or facing eviction, to using community meetings as a way of raising awareness about the county’s housing market predicament, Lord is on the front line with residents trying to retain shelter.

As an alumna of Harvard University, Lord studied Latin American history and public policy with the intention of working in Latin America to eradicate poverty. Learning about Miami’s systemic inequities is what drove her to focus on finding solutions here for these big challenges that widely affect Black and brown residents.

Lord discussed her work, the mission of Miami Homes For All and its importance for residents desperately trying to make it through the housing crisis. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Question: What attracted you to Miami Homes For All?

Answer: Housing is one of the most central things, so if that is in good shape, there’s a lot people can do. If your housing is stable, safe, you can afford it, you can go to school more easily. You can get a job, you can get medical care and you can rest, so that you’re more healthy. It’s a really key thing to have stable.

A lot of people think of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Generation to generation, young kids are super traumatized by not having a place they can count on night after night. That is why I was really interested in advocating for affordable housing.

Q: How is your organization helping residents most burdened by housing challenges?

A: Our vision is that everyone in Miami-Dade has a safe and stable place to call home. When you’re talking about addressing the people we have here, it’s on an enormous scale. Thirty percent of the county or more is experiencing homelessness or very close to it. Our approach is to be very collaborative.

Solutions to a problem that big require everyone to be at the table. That’s bankers, government officials, developers and everyone in the community has to decide that it’s worth making a sacrifice to solve the issue. You have thousands of people experiencing homelessness. What we’re really trying to do is bring people together to have those discussions, promote those solutions and really back them up.

This dovetails with Mayor Levine Cava’s Thrive305 process to understand everyone’s priorities, needs and what people are willing to support as remedies. The money this will take to address at a local level is one complex solution. How do we want to use our land? That includes zoning laws, the urban development boundaries, public land and how that will be deployed for what purpose. How will residents be involved?

Q: How has your work and your group’s mission changed in the pandemic and become even more critical?

A: We were always concerned that there would be some kind of tipping point, but before the pandemic a third of the county was earning less than $35,000 a year. There were 250,000 households spending most of their income on rent. We always wondered, if there would be something that would push things over the cliff. The pandemic pushed the real estate market into an emergency and has affected almost everyone except people that owned before this, and it will maybe affect them at some point.

What changed is the need to put an enormous amount of reinforcement behind keeping people in their homes through rental assistance and legal services to avoid mass evictions. That represented a significant change in our strategy and everyday work. We were thinking about renters and preventing evictions, but I had no concept that it would be so important to create tenant protections in a place that had almost none. Tenants had no recourse whatsoever in the case of a bad landlord.

We thought there are some little things we can do and proposed that framework in 2020. It turned out those incremental steps would be really important and open the door for policy solutions to avoid mass homelessness.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.