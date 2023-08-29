Frome author writes book inspired by dyslexic brother

An author has written a picture book inspired by her dyslexic brother.

"The Problem with Lydie Sax" was written by Scarlett Sangster, from Frome, and illustrated by Grace Hinton, from Warminster.

They hope the book will help children and raise awareness of the condition.

Ms Hinton said: "We are passionate about empowering children to see dyslexia as a strength rather than a weakness."

Ms Sangster wrote the book for Morgan, her dyslexic younger brother, who faced "significant challenges" in school.

He was diagnosed late, meaning that teachers were unable to offer the support he needed.

As a result, Ms Sangster said his self-esteem was affected because he struggled to complete work and found it hard to keep up with his classmates.

While creating the project, the pair realised how many obstacles dyslexic people face due to a lack of awareness and understanding.

"Parents and teachers understanding what to look for and what to notice could really help [dyslexic] children," Ms Sangster said.

Ms Hinton, who is dyslexic, said she found art was a way to express herself in school.

"A lot of people still aren't aware what dyslexia is and I do feel like it is still seen as a disability when there is so much more to it.

"There's so many strengths to being dyslexic - as we hope the book shows," she said.

Although the book is finished, it is yet to be printed.

Ms Sangster and Ms Hinton are hoping to raise £10,000 to print it in time for Dyslexia Awareness Week in October.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk