From sambo to MMA, Magomed Ankalaev's UFC journey is about to get interesting

LAS VEGAS — Magomed Ankalaev is 16-1, which is an amazing record for any mixed martial artist. But it’s not 17-0, which is what he would be were it not for a six- or seven-second span in the final round of his UFC debut.

En route to a one-sided win, Ankalaev made a mistake in the waning seconds of their bout in London on March 17, 2018, and Paul Craig took quick advantage. Craig caught Ankalaev in a triangle choke and forced a tap at 4:59 of the third.

That’s the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record that shows Ankalaev is going to be one of the mainstays in a suddenly deep and fascinating light heavyweight division.

On Saturday at Apex in the main event of UFC Vegas 50, Ankalaev will face veteran Thiago Santos with a chance to crack into the division’s top five. He insists he’s not haunted by the loss to Craig nor does he spend any time thinking of it.

“Until you brought it up, I hadn’t thought about it in a very long time,” Ankalaev told Yahoo Sports. “I had forgotten all about it. I’m not thinking about Paul Craig or worried about him at all. Look where he is and look where I am.”

Craig hasn’t been as consistent as Ankalaev, but is 15-4-1. In addition to a win over Ankalaev, Craig has a victory over Jamahal Hill, who is emerging as a potential star in the division.

Ankalaev is very much in the title picture, which he admits comes as a bit of a shock. When he was on the rise in Russia and switched from combat sambo to MMA, little did he expect he’d be a player on the sport’s highest level.

Magomed Ankalaev could crack the light heavyweight division's top five with a win Saturday at UFC Vegas 50. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Getting to the UFC seemed a pipe dream to him, let alone becoming a potential champion. But he’ll very much be in the title picture with a win over Santos.

“To be honest with you, when I was training combat sambo, I never even dreamed about getting to the UFC,” Ankalaev said. “It was so unrealistic for me. But with hard work and dedication and all of the things I’ve done, it’s gotten me here to the top level of the UFC.”

Ankalaev is an astounding -525 favorite over Santos at BetMGM. Santos is +395 on the buyback.

Story continues

While Ankalaev is a well-rounded fighter who is comfortable in any position, it’s that wrestling that gives him a chance to be elite.

He’s from Dagestan, and while it’s not a birthright for Dagestanis to be elite wrestlers, it often seems that way. Wrestling is the sport of choice in Dagestan and even those who don’t have interest in competing gravitate toward it.

Having that elite wrestling makes every other aspect of his game just a little bit better.

It’s not, though, as if everyone from Dagestan is good enough to compete for an Olympic gold medal, just as not everyone from the U.S. will be an MVP candidate in MLB or a potential slam dunk champion in the MMA.

But Ankalaev has developed the skill to the point it might lead him to the absolute top of his chosen profession.

“Wrestling is great entertainment for the kids [in Dagestan],” Ankalaev said. “And the Dagestani people are hardworking and very competitive people, and you have to [work hard] to succeed in wrestling.”

He’s determined to put his best performance on against Santos, who in 2019 fought well against Jon Jones in a losing effort in a title fight. Santos is a veteran who has faced the best of the best for years. He’s fought five times since 2019 and three of those came against men who either did, had or would hold the light heavyweight title.

Santos defeated Jan Blachowicz in 2019. Blachowicz would go on to win the light heavyweight title. He also lost to Jones, who surrendered the light heavyweight title without being beaten. And he was bested by Glover Teixeira, who now holds the belt.

Ankalaev knows what it takes to defeat Santos, which is why he’s not willing to talk about a title shot or anything else.

“He’s a very formidable opponent,” Ankalaev said. “I’m not going to allow myself to make the mistake of thinking about what comes next or who I may fight after [Santos]. He has my full attention because he’s earned that.”

And if Ankalaev’s full attention is enough to defeat Santos, well, he’d better get ready. Because that’s when the real fun begins, once he gets into the top five.