From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·12 min read

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina.

In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper’s lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he’d been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.

“There’s no reason not to have first class of everything here,” Tepper said of the Panthers.

It was late spring in 2019 and Tepper was speaking into an NFL Films camera. The Panthers had just come off a disappointing 7-9 season, painfully chronicled by a film crew for the Amazon docuseries “All or Nothing: Carolina Panthers." Now Tepper was on a trip to survey a swath of land in South Carolina that was earmarked as a future cornerstone of his NFL empire. This would be the perfect way to wrap the Amazon series, closing with a hopeful four-minute teaser leaning into Tepper’s ambitions for greatness.

As the cameras rolled, Tepper relayed his belief in a basic fundamental truth that would guide the ownership-driven carnage stretching for the next three-plus years. All anyone needed to do was listen to what Tepper was saying and trust that he meant it.

“For me, everything is — I really do believe this — this league is set to be an 8-8 league,” Tepper said into the camera. “Everything is fair in this league. So if you have better coaches, better GMs, some advantages with the training, management process, analytics, whatever that is to give you an edge, that’s what you need.”

Tepper then smiled and let out a chuckle.

“And you need a good quarterback,” he said. “That’s what you need, too.”

For anyone who exists inside the holy trinity of the Panthers' franchise under Tepper — general manager, head coach, starting quarterback — this little snippet of recorded history is an instructive moment to be studied. Sean Payton and any other “unicorn” coaching hire should be paying attention. The next assumed franchise quarterback should, too. If general manager Scott Fitterer doesn’t survive this fresh spate of turnover, his replacement should chew on it. Because that moment from Tepper was a team owner speaking a basic football truth about a complicated football pursuit.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

His testimony to it has been written over the past three-plus years.

Better facilities? The $800 million Rock Hill practice complex was controversially killed by Tepper and is now embroiled in a bankruptcy fight between his real estate company and the city.

Better coaches? Following Monday’s firing of Matt Rhule, Tepper has now been through two head coaches and is on his second interim head coach with Steve Wilks. And if Wilks doesn’t permanently land the job, Tepper will be setting off to hire his fifth head coach (including interims) in five seasons as franchise owner.

Better general managers? Fitterer is Tepper’s second, including Marty Hurney, who he inherited with the franchise in 2018. If he pursues a new head coach who wants his own GM, it’s possible he’s on to his third general manager since firing Hurney in December of 2020.

Better management process? Tepper has fired Ron Rivera and Rhule during the NFL season. He also fired Hurney with two games left on the schedule in 2020.

And of course, there’s the quest for better quarterbacks, which might be the most fundamentally problematic issue in Tepper’s short tenure. Not one has worked out as hoped. Not Cam Newton to Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold. And thus far, not Baker Mayfield, either. That’s five shots at five starters in five years.

That’s hundreds of millions of dollars squandered in the plug-pulling pursuit of better, with nothing tangibly better in the win column to show for it. And you can bet Tepper isn’t chuckling about any part of that.

What failed with Matt Rhule?

Looking back, there is a defense of Tepper’s decision-making when it comes to cutting loose something that’s not working. We’ll get to that in a bit. First, there has to be an accounting of what happened during Rhule’s tenure, which is best described as a journey that ended with a dashboard full of screaming red lights. It wasn’t just one thing. It was many.

That isn’t unusual when you’re merging a new team owner with a first-time NFL head coach and a first-time general manager. Any one of those individuals usually breaks something as they learn. Put three of them together and it can turn into a carnival attraction with glass bumper cars.

Rhule’s tenure had plenty of those moments. There’s little doubt that he’d take back some of the news conference metaphors. Or that he leaves the NFL frustrated over coaching staff mistakes and the inability to craft any kind of consistent offense. When he knew it was the end and he spoke to his team, he described it as a test of adversity, and lessons that would make him better wherever he lands next. Mostly he related that he was sorry he couldn’t get it done for everyone who counted on him. Compared to many NFL exits, it has lacked the bitterness and vitriol that often accompanies failure. That’s because Rhule and virtually everyone else knows that while the percentages of responsibility might differ from one person to the next, nobody is totally blameless.

All of that said, there is one underlying thread of agreement from the people who are most important in the Panthers' equation. Whether it’s Tepper, Fitterer or Rhule, they’d all agree that things might have gone differently if the quarterback spot could have been resolved. For a progression of reasons, it never happened. And that’s also the fault of multiple people and traces back to only a few decisions that undercut the franchise.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
How different would things be in Carolina if the Panthers landed Matthew Stafford instead of Detroit in the winter of 2021? (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

3 fundamental decisions at QB that doomed Panthers

First: The Teddy Bridgewater signing was a financial mistake that was hard for Tepper to get over. He listened to Hurney and Rhule, and ended up feeling like he vastly overpaid for nothing more than a borderline average quarterback. The responsibility for that stuck to Rhule and never went away. It impacted a level of trust in Rhule’s judgement.

Second: For all intents and purposes, the Panthers had a trade structure worked out for Matthew Stafford during the 2021 Senior Bowl. Carolina was at the front of the line with a package that centered on the eighth overall pick in the draft. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was receptive to doing the deal. And then as suddenly as it looked like the Panthers were in position to close the trade, Carolina hit the breaks. Tepper wanted more information on Stafford’s medical history. In particular, he was concerned about Stafford’s previous back injury and wanted to be certain he wasn’t walking into another bad quarterback situation. That hesitation was exactly what the Los Angeles Rams needed. Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay seized on it to sway Stafford, and within two days Detroit and Los Angeles closed the deal. This might have been the costliest missed pivot opportunity during Rhule’s tenure. In fairness to Tepper, it almost certainly was impacted by Tepper’s level of trust following the Bridgewater miss.

Third: After watching the Rams acquire Stafford, the Panthers were prepared to trade three first-round draft picks and multiple third-rounders to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson in February of 2021. This was prior to the civil litigation being filed against Watson in March. It was a fruitless effort regardless. The Texans weren’t taking any trade offers for Watson at the time. Once litigation over sexual assault allegations surfaced, Carolina’s Watson interest evaporated and wouldn’t resurface until March of 2022, when it became apparent Watson wouldn’t face criminal charges.

In totality, all of this was a layering of problems that compounded over time. Bridgewater was a mistake Tepper held against Rhule. That played into part of the team owner’s hesitation over Stafford. And once Stafford was off the table and Watson was facing legal trouble, the remaining options were either veteran reclamation projects or rolling the dice on a rookie who might take years to develop.

While there were a variety of other factors that became issues during Rhule’s tenure — notably an offensive line that fell apart — none complicated or exacerbated the team’s problems more than the inability to solve a QB problem that existed from the very start of Tepper’s ownership. This isn’t a new theme. The biggest NFL regret of the greatest college football coach of all time, Nick Saban, is that he ended up with the wrong injured reclamation project (Daunte Culpepper) rather than the right one (Drew Brees) during his stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Choosing poorly at quarterback undermines teams. Until that changes in Carolina, the fate of the Panthers likely won’t, either.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers talk during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers talk during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tepper might lack patience, but there is a defensible argument

When Tepper bought the Panthers, his résumé in the hedge fund game resonated for good reason. This wasn’t a silver spoon situation, where he made his money thanks to an inherited financial booster seat or because of powerful familial connections. He grew up as a working-class kid from a working-class family. He says he endured physical abuse as a child. He helped pay his way through college at the University of Pittsburgh by working at an arts history and architecture museum. Along the way, he learned hard lessons about investing, then toiled for years in various positions involving finance and treasuries. Eventually, he learned to make millions by correctly identifying risk-leveraged and distressed assets.

Early in Tepper’s ownership of the Panthers, one prominent agent remarked of Tepper after their first meeting: “He’s a pretty salty, confident guy. I like him. He’s got balls.”

Viewed through that prism, Tepper’s initial investment in Rhule still makes sense, even looking back through the failure. It was a relatable East Coast guy who had made Temple a realistic threat in college football in a short span, who then turned around Baylor practically on a dime coming out of one of the worst sexual assault scandals in college football history. And he was also a hot commodity, drawing feverish interest from multiple NFL teams. Once Tepper had confidence in the investment into Rhule, he was going to close. That’s just how he operated.

Once that investment began to falter, which was basically almost instantaneously with the Bridgewater signing, there was a flip side to Tepper that we should have seen coming. We’ve learned this over the past three years: Once something is not working, Tepper isn't going to drag it around forever. Sometimes moving on from a bad investment takes the priority over staring at it and wondering why it broke down. And let’s be honest: Tepper’s decisions on the back end have largely made sense.

Bridgewater has proven to be exactly the low-ceiling starter Tepper thought he was. If he wasn’t, he would have stuck with the Denver Broncos. And you can say the same for the rest of the quarterback merry-go-round of the past five years. Cam Newton’s health was washed. Kyle Allen was a never-was. Sam Darnold was fundamentally flawed and Baker Mayfield might be, too.

As for the two who might have made a difference, start with Watson. Nobody is debating the hesitancy once litigation surfaced or crying about the loss of him in a warped sweepstakes that resulted in one of most stunning trade packages and contracts in NFL history. At best, that was a pursuit with as much downside as upside. Not to mention the reality that we still haven’t seen what Watson will look like after basically two years out of competitive football.

All of which leaves the Stafford moment. If Rhule someday looks back on his stint in Carolina and laments anything, it would be understandable if it was failing to land Stafford when he was in reach. That also doesn’t mean Tepper asked the wrong question. If anything, many franchise owners would be leery about giving up a consequential trade package for a player who had a significant back injury. Especially when they know that a lucrative contract extension was eventually going to be part of the acquisition. Hesitating in the NFL and erring on the side of caution can be costly. It’s how you end up with a fading veteran like Daunte Culpepper rather than a future Hall of Famer like Drew Brees.

That happens sometimes. The key is learning from the mistake.

We’ll see what Tepper ultimately learns from all of this. Much like the future pieces of the puzzle that he courts, he might want to go back and watch the final four minutes of the finale of Carolina’s “All or Nothing” docuseries. Maybe take a moment to ponder that car ride to Rock Hill, when everything seemed full of possibilities. Watch the closing scene, which featured a shot of Tepper riding off into the forest to blaze a path to a headquarters that went horribly wrong.

Better facilities. Better coaches. Better GMs. Better quarterbacks.

NFL history is littered with franchises that found themselves hypnotized by the track forward: Focused ahead, insistent on plowing over one mistake after another. All the while, never contemplating whether they might have been opening a hole beneath themselves.

That has been Carolina for the past few years. Now Tepper has to find his way out of it.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnación throws first pitch for Game 1 of AL wild-card series

    Edwin Encarnación got the crowd rocking ahead of Game 1 of the AL wild-card series.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.