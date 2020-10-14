Frogmore Cottage is being prepped for Meghan and Harry's return

From Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be all settled in to their new Montecito home, but it seems they haven't forgotten about little old Frogmore Cottage, the couple's UK dwelling in Windsor. Because according to new reports, Prince Harry (and possibly Meghan too) are hoping to travel back to the UK before the new year, and their family home in Windsor is being prepared for a possible return.

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: "Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare [Frogmore Cottage] for the possibility Harry could come back."

The insider added that "Meghan’s name was not mentioned" in conversations about a return, but it seems nothing has been confirmed yet. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to grip the world, travel is still precarious, and so any firm plans are likely to be made last minute depending on what's deemed safe at the time.

When they announced their plans to step down as working members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insisted they intended to "balance [their] time" between the United Kingdom and North America, so the Duke and Duchess could "continue to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

However, nobody foresaw back in January that, by March, we'd be in the midst of a pandemic with global travel largely halted. Coronavirus has meant the Sussexes haven't been able to return to the UK as much as intended, so it would make sense that they might want to try to squeeze in at least one visit this year, if safety allows.

After all, their son Archie is growing quickly, and the British side of his family will be missing out on much of his development. Speaking to activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, over a video call recently, Meghan and Harry shared how many important milestones Archie had hit throughout lockdown.

"We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything," said Prince Harry. As if Archie is now running!

Despite the intention of stepping down as senior royals being to gain financial independence, the Sussexes have kept hold of Frogmore Cottage, their official residence here in the UK. What they did do, however, was repay the £2.4million of taxpayer money that was spent on renovating it in preparation for them moving in back in early 2019.

So whenever they can get back over, Frogmore Cottage will be waiting with open arms. As will we!

