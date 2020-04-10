This Frittata Con Funghi Is The Decadent Breakfast You Deserve

Photo credit: Esquire

From Esquire

The supermarket shelves are far from plentiful right now, and our weekly big shops have been stripped back to basics. That's why we've started a new series, Simple Recipes from Top Chefs, where we're going to be regularly providing you with... simple recipes from top chefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this instalment, Michelin Star chef Theo Randall – proprietor of Theo Randall at the InterContinental Hotel London Park Lane – walks us through his five-step frittata con funghi. Check out his cookbooks here, and support Hospitality Action here.

INGREDIENTS

50g dried porcini mushrooms

50ml extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, chopped

200g portobello mushrooms, sliced (or fresh girolles and trompettes de mort, if available)

3 organic eggs

100ml double cream

50g unsalted butter

Sprig of parsley, chopped

100g ricotta cheese

75g Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper























Photo credit: Theo Randall

METHOD

Put the dried porcini in a bowl, pour over boiling water to cover and set aside to soak. Meanwhile, heat a large heavy-based saucepan. Add the olive oil and chopped garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the portobello mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes until the mushrooms are dark and all the moisture from them has evaporated. Squeeze out the porcini mushrooms (reserve the soaking liquid), then add to the pan and stir with the portobello mushrooms. Add the soaking liquid, leaving any sediment behind in the bowl, and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then set aside. Preheat the grill to high. Whisk the eggs with the cream in a bowl, just to mix. Heat a small ovenproof frying pan (about 20cm diameter) and add the butter. When the butter is foaming, pour in the egg mix and beat with a fork, then let the eggs set on the base. Spoon the mushrooms, chopped parsley, ricotta and Parmesan over the eggs. Place the pan under the grill and cook for a minute or so to set the top of the frittata. Serve hot.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more delivered straight to your inbox

Story continues

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like