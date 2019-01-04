Frisco extended as FCS championship host

FRISCO, Texas (STATS) - A new five-year contract extension will make Frisco the longest-running host city of the NCAA Division I FCS championship game.

The NCAA announced Friday the championship game will remain at Toyota Stadium through the 2024 season with an option to add on the 2025 season.

Saturday's championship game between defending champion North Dakota State and Eastern Washington will be the ninth since Frisco became the host for the 2010 season. The existing contract runs through the 2019 season.

More than 150,000 fans have attended the first eight championship games in Frisco, with the average crowd at nearly 19,000.

Frisco is the 10th city to host the championship game since the playoffs began in 1978. Chattanooga, Tennessee, hosted the game for 13 years from 1997-2009, and Frisco will surpass it for the most championships during the contract extension.

Toyota Stadium has undergone a $58 million renovation in recent years. The National Soccer Hall of Fame opened last year within the stadium, which is home to FCS Dallas of Major League Soccer.