Frijns admits poor streak played on his mind before NYC win

and a subsequent grid penalty contributed to a 13th place finish in Berlin.

The Audi DTM driver was then taken out in Bern in a collision with and technical problems forced him into retirement in the New York opener.

Frijns secured second on the grid for the New York finale and recovered from a poor start that put him behind Sebastien Buemi to take victory, after two decisive passes on the Nissan e.dams driver and BMW Andretti's .

Asked by Motorsport.com if his form had played on his mind during the race, Frijns said: “Yes, definitely. I was asking the team if I was ticking all the boxes - ‘Is this OK? Is that OK?’ - and I was making sure that everything was going well.

“We definitely had a very strong package and it was clearly visible when I took the lead, as I was driving away. I was under-consuming [energy] and taking care of the temperatures as well.

“I wanted it [the victory] so bad and to take it home - with all the problems we had, [I was] wanting to forget about it and start season six [2019/20] on a higher level.”

Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18, Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1, Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05, Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05

Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18, Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1, Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05, Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05 Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images