Frigid week in NFL: These 8 matchups will kick off in below-freezing temperatures on Saturday

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A blast of cold that will flow over the majority of the continental United States this holiday weekend will impact more than travel plans.

The weather forecast, therefore, for a handful of NFL games this weekend calls for frigid temperatures.

Football weather, to put it nicely.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked how he prepared his team for such conditions.

"We could lock everybody in the freezer or something like that for 10 minutes?" Harbaugh said.

More seriously, though, he added: "Just practice outside.”

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be bundling up like this when his team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
As of Friday night, seven of the eight games starting at 1 p.m. ET would begin with temperatures below 30 degrees. The only teams playing at that time who won't be subjected to the cold are the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who will play indoors. (The high in Minneapolis for Saturday is forecasted for 3°F.)

The prime-time matchup in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET) won't be comfortable, either. And of course, it will be much colder than the thermometer readings thanks to the wind chill. (Ironically, all three of Sunday's games take place in the more suitable climes of Arizona, Southern California and South Florida.)

Some of the coldest games in NFL history have been the most memorable, such as "The Ice Bowl" in Green Bay in 1967 between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys or the Chargers-Bengals AFC Championship Game of 1982 that had a wind chill of -59 degrees.

There may be no classics on this weekend's slate, but here are some anticipated kickoff temperatures and conditions worth monitoring ahead of Week 16 (data from National Weather Service). All games begin at 1 p.m. ET unless noted.

Data as of Friday evening. 

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens weather report

City: Baltimore

Expected temperature at kickoff: 18°F

Wind: 13 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): 3°F

Conditions: Sunny

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers weather report

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Expected temperature at kickoff: 28°F

Wind: 9 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): 25°F

Conditions: Sunny

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns weather report

City: Cleveland

Expected temperature at kickoff: 8°F

Wind: 26 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): -17°F

Conditions: 30% chance of snow

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears weather report

City: Chicago

Expected temperature at kickoff: 9°F

Wind: 22 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): -18°F

Conditions: Partly sunny

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs weather report

City: Kansas City, Missouri

Expected temperature at kickoff: 17°F

Wind: 11 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): 6°F

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots weather report

City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Expected temperature at kickoff: 18°F

Wind: 11 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): -7°F

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans weather report

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Expected temperature at kickoff: 24°F

Wind: 11 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): 8°F

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers weather report

City: Pittsburgh

Expected temperature at kickoff (8:15 p.m. ET): 11°F

Wind: 14 mph

Predicted RealFeel (via AccuWeather): -12°F

Conditions: Chance of snow

