Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges shut, adding to Vancouver travel woes

VANCOUVER — Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the Fraser River are closed due to winter weather and the risk of falling ice, adding to a day of travel woes in Metro Vancouver.

Drive BC says the bridges are shut in both directions due to winter operations, while the transport ministry says the Port Mann is closed due to the "risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles."

The ministry says freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the Port Mann Bridge’s cables that cross all traffic lanes.

It says the bridge on Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic until the weather warms and conditions improve

But it gives no estimate when reopening will occur.

Drive BC meanwhile says Highway 91 on the Alex Fraser Bridge is closed due to “winter operations.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press