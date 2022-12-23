Ice shuts Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges, adding to Vancouver travel woes

·3 min read

VANCOUVER — Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the Fraser River were shut Friday due to winter weather and the risk of falling ice, adding to a day of travel woe in Metro Vancouver that also included major SkyTrain stoppages.

The Transportation Ministry said freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the cables of both bridges, meaning they had to be closed for public safety until warmer weather improves conditions.

There was no estimate when either the Port Mann carrying Highway 1 or Alex Fraser carrying Highway 91 would reopen.

In another blow to commuters to or from Surrey, east of Vancouver, TransLink announced Friday around 1 p.m. it was halting the SkyTrain's Expo Line route. The Canada Line servicing the airport and Richmond was also in trouble.

TransLink blamed "multiple track issues, caused by ice build-up."

"Expo Line service is suspended due to inclement weather. A bus bridge is in effect between Columbia/King George and Joyce/Metrotown to assist customers. M-Line and Canada Line are experiencing delays as well," it said in a Tweet.

TransLink also said its Millennium Line was delayed eastbound and westbound, with no service between Lougheed and Burquitlam Station.

Environment Canada forecast ice pellets or freezing rain for much of the south coast, including Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver, as a layer of above-freezing temperatures forms on top of the current arctic air mass.

It says those conditions could lead to ice accumulations of up to five millimetres around Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, and as much as 25 millimetres in the Fraser Valley, before heavy rain drenches much of the south coast, raising the potential for flooding as snow and ice clog storm drains.

Snow blankets most of the province and snowfall or winter storm warnings are in place for much of the lower two-thirds of B.C., with accumulations of five to 20 centimetres or more, depending on the region.

The weather agency is maintaining extreme cold warnings for parts of northern and southeastern B.C., where wind-chill values range from -35 C to nearly -50 C.

The freezing rain has prompted advisories for travellers to stay off roads, including mountain passes to the Interior, while WestJet and Air Canada have cancelled dozens of flights and many BC Ferries sailings have been scrubbed.

BC Transit announced that all bus services in the Central Fraser Valley had been suspended until further notice.

Buses were also cancelled in Greater Victoria until at least the early afternoon when BC Transit said it would be able to safely re-evaluate road conditions.

All scheduled WestJet flights in and out of Vancouver International and four regional airports have been halted until Friday afternoon, weather dependent.

In an update Friday, Vancouver International Airport said it was working with Air Canada and WestJet to safely restart operations after the widespread cancellations.

A total 39 flights between midnight and noon Friday had successfully been de-iced, including some U.S. and international flights previously affected by a two-day restriction put in place to clear congestion on the tarmac, the airport said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Flight delays and highway closures amid snowfall warnings across B.C.'s Interior and North

    Bad winter weather closed highways and caused flight delays and cancellations across B.C.'s Interior and North on Friday. A Pacific frontal system is expected to bring about 10 to 15 cm of heavy snow across northern and central Interior areas such as Prince George, Cariboo, Stuart-Nechako, Bulkley Valley and Peace River, and south to North Thompson and North Okanagan, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The federal agency warned drivers of snow and freezing rain hazards on Highwa

  • ‘Panicked’ driver flees after street race ends in deadly crash, Georgia police said

    Authorities said a Corvette and Dodge Challenger were speed racing when they crashed.

  • D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.

    The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game's top prospects. The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season.

  • B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain

    VANCOUVER — Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous. Environment Canada predicts heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley starting tonight through Christmas Eve, followed by heavy rain as temperatures spike upwards. The province says freezing rain in the Fraser Valley could last as long as 36 hours. T

  • Giants reportedly land Michael Conforto, Taylor Rogers on $36M, $33M deals after Carlos Correa saga

    The Giants are still making moves, adding Michael Conforto and Taylor Rogers.

  • White House’s Bernstein warns Republican officials against sparking debt ceiling debate

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jennifer Schonberger discusses comments from top White House economist Jared Bernstein on the debt ceiling.

  • Injuries at guard a big problem for Carr, Raiders' offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn't have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels' concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas' offense in the second half and forced Derek Carr to pass quickly or scramble, sacking him three times. New England rallied to take the lead before the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds of the zany 30-24 victory topped by Chandler Jones' return of the Patriots' ill-advised lateral.

  • 'Domino effect' leaving passengers hoping for the best in Edmonton during busy holiday travel

    Travellers in Edmonton are anxiously hoping to get to their holiday destinations on time, as storms across the country close roads and ground flights. A big storm in Ontario and Quebec, a messy winter mix in B.C., extreme cold in parts of the West, and heavy rain and high winds in Atlantic Canada are affecting travel, causing power outages and leading to road accidents. Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and communication at the Edmonton International Airport, said the EI

  • 60+ best early Boxing Day sales you can already shop in Canada

    From tech to beauty, we've rounded up the best Boxing Day sales you can already shop in Canada.

  • A wind chill advisory issued for Miami and the rest of Florida. How cold will you feel?

    The National Weather Service in Miami issued a wind chill advisory set to begin at 2 a.m. Saturday.

  • Wildlife rescue group reminds people to look out for struggling birds

    The Wildlife Rescue Association says it has had an extremely busy last few days, as the severe winter weather has led to more injured and cold-stricken birds in the Lower Mainland. According to Linda Bakker, the group's co-executive director, many birds that would be living higher in the mountains have been forced to move down into the cities, where they're more likely to get hurt and found by people. "They're not used to flying around houses and windows, so they strike windows quite often right

  • Rafael Nadal ‘confident’ of ‘competitive’ Australian Open defence after injury issues

    The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 men’s singles finals

  • Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

    In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

  • Winter storm warnings issued across B.C. ahead of heavy snow, ice

    Ready or not, B.C., yet another significant snowfall event, along with some ice potentially, is on the way – just in time to put holiday travel plans in peril.

  • Tucker Carlson Has A Total Meltdown About Zelenskyy's Speech To Congress

    The Fox News host freaked out that Ukraine's president dressed "like the manager of a strip club" when he asked for more aid to his war-torn country.

  • Live Updates: Flights canceled, power outages, icy roads after winter storm hits Kansas City

    A heavier band of snow from the winter storm moved into the Kansas City area at the start of the rush hour, causing already slick roads to deteriorate further. Most of the snow cleared out by midday.

  • Violent protests in Paris after gunman kills three

    STORY: Riot police fired teargas to push back an angry crowd in Paris late on Friday, after a gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby cafe in the French capital.A fire raged in the street, just a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at police officers. A lawyer for the Kurdish cultural center told Reuters that all three of those who died were Kurdish. Three others were wounded, one of them with life threatening injuries.Earlier, protesters chanted “Martyrs never die" as Kurdish leaders called for better protection for their community.The country's interior minister said police were reinforcing security at Kurdish community sites."I asked all the police services in Paris and elsewhere in the national territory to protect the places where the Kurdish community gathers... The killer is French. He is 69 years old. He was not considered an extremist by the intelligence services such as the General Directorate for Internal Security or the Paris and national intelligence services... Obviously, he wanted to attack foreigners. We will find out from the judicial inquiry led by the public prosecutor if he was specifically targeting the Kurds. For the moment, no element makes it possible to know it."Authorities said the French assailant they arrested had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a saber attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.Kurdish leaders have long called for better protection of their community, since the high-profile killings of three Kurdish women a decade ago. As evening fell in Paris, police vans lined the streets near Saint-Denis Gate as riot police stood guard and investigators combed the scene of the shooting, which French President Emmanuel Macron called a heinous attack.

  • Alberta top court downgrades murder convictions in quadruple homicide case

    CALGARY — Alberta's top court has downgraded two convictions in a high-profile case involving the torture and killing of a man and the deaths of three others from first-degree to second-degree murder. The Alberta Court of Appeal released the decision today in the cases of Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao over the killing of Hanock Afowerk. The Appeal Court found the trial judge gave the jury misleading instructions about whether the murder was planned and deliberate. The Crown chose to substitu

  • A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'

    Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.

  • The latest developments on the major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec

    A major winter storm is hitting Ontario and Quebec, causing flight cancellations, power outages and road closures. Here are the latest developments (all times Eastern): --- 12:40 p.m. Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain for much of British Columbia's south coast, with the agency warning of icy accumulations between five and 25 millimetres. Vancouver International Airport says the freezing rain will arrive on top of as much as 14 centimetres of snow that fell overnight. BC Hydro says