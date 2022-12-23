Ice shuts Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges, adding to Vancouver travel woes

VANCOUVER — Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the Fraser River were shut Friday due to winter weather and the risk of falling ice, adding to a day of travel woe in Metro Vancouver that also included major SkyTrain stoppages.

The Transportation Ministry said freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the cables of both bridges, meaning they had to be closed for public safety until warmer weather improves conditions.

There was no estimate when either the Port Mann carrying Highway 1 or Alex Fraser carrying Highway 91 would reopen.

In another blow to commuters to or from Surrey, east of Vancouver, TransLink announced Friday around 1 p.m. it was halting the SkyTrain's Expo Line route. The Canada Line servicing the airport and Richmond was also in trouble.

TransLink blamed "multiple track issues, caused by ice build-up."

"Expo Line service is suspended due to inclement weather. A bus bridge is in effect between Columbia/King George and Joyce/Metrotown to assist customers. M-Line and Canada Line are experiencing delays as well," it said in a Tweet.

TransLink also said its Millennium Line was delayed eastbound and westbound, with no service between Lougheed and Burquitlam Station.

Environment Canada forecast ice pellets or freezing rain for much of the south coast, including Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver, as a layer of above-freezing temperatures forms on top of the current arctic air mass.

It says those conditions could lead to ice accumulations of up to five millimetres around Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, and as much as 25 millimetres in the Fraser Valley, before heavy rain drenches much of the south coast, raising the potential for flooding as snow and ice clog storm drains.

Snow blankets most of the province and snowfall or winter storm warnings are in place for much of the lower two-thirds of B.C., with accumulations of five to 20 centimetres or more, depending on the region.

The weather agency is maintaining extreme cold warnings for parts of northern and southeastern B.C., where wind-chill values range from -35 C to nearly -50 C.

The freezing rain has prompted advisories for travellers to stay off roads, including mountain passes to the Interior, while WestJet and Air Canada have cancelled dozens of flights and many BC Ferries sailings have been scrubbed.

BC Transit announced that all bus services in the Central Fraser Valley had been suspended until further notice.

Buses were also cancelled in Greater Victoria until at least the early afternoon when BC Transit said it would be able to safely re-evaluate road conditions.

All scheduled WestJet flights in and out of Vancouver International and four regional airports have been halted until Friday afternoon, weather dependent.

In an update Friday, Vancouver International Airport said it was working with Air Canada and WestJet to safely restart operations after the widespread cancellations.

A total 39 flights between midnight and noon Friday had successfully been de-iced, including some U.S. and international flights previously affected by a two-day restriction put in place to clear congestion on the tarmac, the airport said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press