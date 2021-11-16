A frigid night for soccer in snowy Edmonton as Canada faces Mexico

A blanket of fresh snow and frigid winds gusting through the moonlit night are a dream for folks who leap at the opportunity to enjoy Canada in all its wintry glory. Soccer isn’t a typical way to break the serenity of a snow-softened evening, but it’s soccer they’ll play in frosty Edmonton on Tuesday night as Canada faces off against Mexico in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

More than 50,000 tickets have been sold for Tuesday's game, according to Canada Soccer officials.

A potent winter storm that plastered the central Prairies on Monday and Tuesday left behind a thick coating of snow in its wake. Edmonton experienced its largest snowfall in several years. The southern side of the city saw about 10 centimetres of snow, while neighbourhoods to the north saw more than 20 centimetres by the end of the storm.

Clear skies and fresh snowpack will make for a chilly evening in the Edmonton area. Players and fans will brave the elements in downtown Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday evening, with temperatures at kickoff hovering around -8°C and blustery northwesterly winds dropping the feels-like value down to -15 or so.

The conditions will be a bit colder than what the team experienced on Friday, Nov. 12, when Canada beat Costa Rica in Edmonton in much milder temperatures of 1°C.

Mexico (4-1-2) is currently tied with the United States for first place, while Canada sits in third position. Only the top three will make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team will get one last opportunity to register for the tournament through an intercontinental playoff.

If Canada wins Tuesday night’s match in Edmonton, the team will go on to compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

