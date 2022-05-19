‘All your friends were dying’: revisiting the horrors of the Aids crisis

Benjamin Lee
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Barbara Alper/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Barbara Alper/Getty Images

Over two years into a global pandemic that’s killed more than 6 million people, infected over 500 million others and irrevocably changed the way we all live, work and interact, while some mourn and some continue to constantly readapt, for others, an investigation continues.

How did we get here? What mistakes were made? And what can we learn? For those who survived another global health crisis decades prior, one with a far higher mortality rate but drastically lower visibility, many of these questions still remain. In the summer of 1981, a quietly alarming new illness started to afflict gay men, initially reported in localised gay media but soon covered in the New York Times with the still rather unforgettably chilling headline “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals”. In that year 234 people in the US died. In 1982, the CDC used the term Aids for the first time. By the end of the decade, over 100,000 Americans had died.

Related: ‘There was a lot of panic’ - behind the first movies to tackle the Aids crisis

“I think fear was the overwhelming feeling,” journalist Leon Neyfakkh said to the Guardian, having interviewed many who survived the era for the most recent season of his Fiasco podcast. “Just knowing that you might have it but you don’t know for sure and you might not know for months or years because for a long time there was no way to check while at the same time, all your friends were dying.”

While there are many, still-to-be-unpacked problems with how the US and many other countries mishandled and continue to mishandle Covid-19, there has been at least some sense that it was being handled. But under Ronald Reagan’s administration, at a time when the majority of US states still upheld sodomy laws, dealing with a condition that mostly affected gay men, and then eventually needle-sharing drug users, was not seen as a priority. “Any time you’re talking about sex or drugs, it’s a moral issue, not a public health issue,” says Bill Clinton’s former surgeon general Joycelyn Elders on the podcast.

Years later, Elders was one of many still sounding the alarm (before being abruptly and cruelly fired after insisting on more open and honest forms of sex education) but back then, it was left up to gay men, and then their devoted allies, to militarise, searching for the solutions that no one else was. They’re the heroes of the fifth season of Audible’s Fiasco, a dense and often devastating podcast docuseries devoted to clarifying the day-to-day realities of a particular historical event. Previous seasons have explored the Bush-Gore election of 2000 and the battle to desegregate Boston schools.

Protestors in 1989 lie on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in a demonstration against the high cost of the Aids treatment drug AZT.
Protestors in 1989 lie on the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange in a demonstration against the high cost of the Aids treatment drug AZT. Photograph: Tim Clary/AP

“I don’t think we’ve ever made a season of our show that had a message with a capital M,” Neyfakh said over Zoom, eager not to position the show as a form of public service. “We’re always much more inclined to air out the complexities of these issues and let people present their point of view and explain where they’re coming from and let listeners take away what they will. We’re always trying to find the human beings who populated these stories and we want to defamiliarise them from the abstractions in which they generally come to us.”

At the beginning, and for far too long after, a diagnosis was essentially a death sentence (it took until 1985 for an official test to even be available), and with little to no awareness of what it was and the specifics of how it was transmitted, gay men were forced into action even as their friends were disappearing around them. Neyfakh called it “a dichotomy of dread and mourning but paired with an irrepressible drive to survive and find a way out” and it’s something we see in both those that he speaks with and those who are no longer here with us but whose stories are shared. There was Michael Callen, a New York singer turned activist who worked alongside self-proclaimed “S&M hustler” Richard Berkowitz, to spread awareness amongst the dangerously uninformed gay community. Callen was diagnosed in 1982 at the age of 27 but alongside Berkowitz and with the directive help of doctor turned HIV/Aids researcher Joseph Sonnabend, spent the next decade, before his death at the age of 38, working on hugely important, and at the time unprecedented, pieces of work such as the foundational manual How to Have Sex in an Epidemic.

But what Fiasco details is that trying to police the sex lives of gay men was an uphill battle and for understandable, often too easily simplified or harshly judged, reasons. “One thing I didn’t appreciate until we started working on this was the fact that this period followed an explosion of gay life,” Neyfakh said. “In New York and San Francisco and LA, gay liberation was in full swing when this began and there was a lot of resistance when Berkowitz and Callen started advocating for safe sex because it felt like turning the clock back, it wasn’t just about being told you had to stop your party, it felt for many that it was like being told that people had to conform to mainstream society in a way that was anathema to gay liberation.”

One of the most interesting, and difficult, episodes zeroes in on the war over bathhouses in San Francisco. Once seen as a liberating space where gay men could express their sexual freedom, the rise of HIV quickly turned them into a potentially dangerous source of infection. While some, including many gay men, wanted them shut down, others insisted they remain open, viewing their closure as a dangerous step on the road toward recriminalising sodomy nationwide. For Neyfakh, “this debate of freedom vs public health obviously resonated” in the era of Covid and it also shone light on the complicated fissures that cracked open within the gay community. “There was just a total vacuum of knowledge and so it’s unsurprising that people had what turned out to be incorrect theories,” he said.

For many, the broad strokes of what the Reagan administration did and most notably didn’t do will not be particularly revelatory but the quite literally lethal apathy from the first couple and those who worked alongside them remains shocking. Horrifying, recently unearthed audio footage is played from the very first time a journalist asked Reagan’s press secretary about the virus and is met with a quip before a dissolve into laughter. It took four years and the death of actor Rock Hudson to jolt them awake with Reagan finally saying Aids for the first time in late 1985. At the same time, the far-right were using the moment to continue pushing a homophobic agenda, led by televangelist Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority, using words like “punishment” and “sin” to further isolate an already isolated community.

“I think I didn’t quite appreciate until I started working on the series how perfectly Aids fit into the pre-existing prejudices that people had against gays and lesbians,” Neyfakh said. “It just triggered every specific hateful prejudice that people had about these people who were seen as so separate from the mainstream world.”

What might be more revelatory to some is an episode that delves into the so-called “hemophilia holocaust” that saw the blood industry’s failure to take action result in 10,000 hemophiliacs infected through transfusions, more than half of their entire population in the US. “I think what shocked me maybe even more than the mere fact of the numbers was just how powerful the inertia was on the blood industry,” Neyfakh said. “Not changing practices and refusing to accept that their product, whether it was blood that was donated or plasma that was paid for, was suddenly essentially deadly and there were people trying to warn them and people trying to make proposals for how the product could be made safer. It felt like a story about more than just hemophilia or blood donation, it felt like a story about how institutions and industries close ranks and are resistant to change even in the face of emergency.”

While great strides have been made, especially with regards to the life-saving “triple cocktail” of antiretroviral meds (which took until 1996 to be created), what’s most striking about the eight-episode season, is just how little so much has changed. In 2020, about 680,000 people died from Aids-related illnesses worldwide. There’s still no vaccine for HIV. Needle exchange programs remain effective but vilified. Sexual health and sex education are both still treated like moral issues. Communities of colour are still overwhelmingly more at risk. Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is on the rise. If something like HIV were to strike again, would things be any different?

“I think there’s just little reason to be optimistic,” Neyfakh said. “How easy it is for people, if it’s not in front of them, to just not think about it. I think that, paired with the homophobia it triggered, explains a lot of why there was so little public urgency around this disease and I think that would occur now, if you can put something out of sight, it’s very easy to not care.”

  • All episodes of Fiasco are now available on Audible

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Team Canada coach Claude Julien said the game was closer than the lopsided scored i

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.