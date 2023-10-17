‘Friends, taxpayers, Mount Pearlites, fill up our ears,’ asks council

The City of Mount Pearl is looking for residents to guide council as it prepares to set a new budget for next year.

In addition to a survey posted on the City's website, budget booths have been set up at City Hall and the Summit Center where residents and business operators can offer their two cents worth on how the City manages more than $50 million annually to provide municipal services.

Council is supposed to use the public input to get a read on residents’ priorities. “It’s all about priorities. There’s only so much money going around,” said councillor Jim Locke. “We welcome this feedback from our residents and our business community as well.” Councillor Bill Antle suggested setting up a booth at The Glacier due to the high number of people who walk through its doors. That is part of the consultation plan as well, Antle was told.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News