Friends stars 'devastated' by Matthew Perry's death

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends have said they are "utterly devastated" by the loss of their fellow star Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow said it was an "unfathomable loss".

The Friends actor was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday.

Perry's post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the Friends cast said in a joint statement released to People magazine on Monday.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."