Friends star Matthew Perry made writers change Chandler cheating storyline

Friends star Lisa Cash has revealed that Matthew Perry made the show's writers change a storyline that would've seen his character Chandler cheat on Monica.

Perry, who played the role of Chandler across the sitcom's run, passed away last month after being found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home.

Cash played the role of the flight attendant in season 5 episode 'The One in Vegas: Part 1', and paid tribute to her late co-star in a new interview.

However, the actress explained how she was initially cast as a hotel worker on the show, who would've played an integral role in a storyline in which Chandler cheats on Monica after the latter meets up with her ex.

“I came in as a guest star on Friends and I was super excited,” Cash told TMZ. “Basically, the scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard.

"Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service, and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

“We had rehearsed it and everything," the star added, before recalling how Perry pushed to scrap the storyline.

"The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that [Perry] went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Cash went on to pay tribute to Perry, saying: “I felt so comfortable. He was really likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease.

"I had fun. It was just really fun doing the scene with him, and it was easy doing the scene with him too. That was such a tribute to him, for making me feel comfortable with him like that."

Following his death, Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer shared a joint statement, saying they were "so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew".

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they added. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

